Guest Bemoans Disneyland “Dysfunction,” Reports Vacationing in Filth

Disneyland Resort is home to two Disney Parks – Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park – multiple Resort hotels, and the Downtown Disney shopping & dining district. Known as The Happiest Place on Earth for more than 60 years, the Southern California Resort is beloved by locals and vacationers alike. But a recent report alleges that reputation is at risk.

Amid increasing reports of ride breakdowns, multiple Guests report abandoning their Disneyland Resort visits in favor of more entertaining destinations. While recent visitor Reddit user u/granitedoc went through with their plans, they claim cheaper Theme Parks like Knott’s Berry Farm offer better experiences than the pricey Southern California Disney Park.

“Virtually everything was close to an hour wait and multiple rides went down multiple times during operating hours,” the Guest said, noting that the Matterhorn, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and Indiana Jones Adventure broke down anywhere from one to four times in a single day. The downtime and multiple attractions closed for maintenance and construction made Disneyland Park a nightmare.

“Shoot, even the train was +30 min,” they recalled. “The combo of the Toad/Pan/Alice/Treehouse refurbs and Splash being no more is noticeable, to say the least. Also, New Orleans Square is a giant freaking construction zone with the restaurant redo. That, combined with pirates having an extended queue that went almost to the mansion made it really hard to navigate.”

The parts of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure that the Guest could access were filthy.

“I found the Park to be the dirtiest I have ever seen it,” they wrote. “I’ve been going since the late 90s. By comparison, I went to Knott’s Berry Farm (1st time) on 6/15 and found it to be cleaner, experienced almost no ride breakdowns, and felt that it had a better overall atmosphere. Collectively it indicates to me that at best there is organizational dysfunction within DL or at worst they don’t care like they used to.”

Another Guest at the Disney Parks that day reported giving up around noon.

“Not only were the lines long, but the app was glitching. I would see ‘10 minutes’ wait time on the app but in reality it was 70 min expected wait,” u/Expensive-Orchid1371 commented. “It was our last day and I just didn’t have the patience. We ended up leaving after lunch and played at the pool.”

Is Disneyland Resort poorly maintained? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.