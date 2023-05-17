Guests Are Still Coming Home From Disneyland With COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recently declared COVID-19 no longer a public health emergency, shifting to a sustainable plan for ongoing public health. But many immunocompromised people and those concerned about Long Covid are worried that the change could encourage risky behavior – especially at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort.

Mask and vaccine mandates are long gone from Disney Parks. But many Disney Cast Members and Guests still take action to protect themselves in crowded areas, where the risk is much higher.

On Reddit this week, Disneyland Resort fans discussed the frequency and likelihood of catching COVID-19 at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney.

“I got COVID in the Parks last Sunday,” u/EmoPlantLady wrote. “It’s my first time and I’m bed bound, bored and struggling.”

In a world that seems to have moved on from COVID-19, it may seem surprising that many Guests report recently coming home with the respiratory disease as an unwanted souvenir.

“I had covid a few months ago, probably got it at Disneyland,” u/waiting4thatasteroid recalled. “I get sick after going there a lot so I’m going to go back to wearing an n95 mask indoors at the parks. My immune system is clearly not ready for the real world again.”

“I have seen some nasty people walking around Disney,” said u/heyday328. “Last time I went I saw a woman fully open-mouth coughing with her tongue out like a little kid. Couldn’t be bothered to cover it at all. I get that masks aren’t required anymore, but all it takes is a little common courtesy to cover your cough, or wear a mask if you have a cold, or just don’t come if you’re sick.

“We just go assuming there’s a high probability that we will get sick,” u/somedevinguy agreed. “Unfortunately people just do not care. I feel like it’s just a heavy byproduct of the reservation system; people go no matter what since they made them.”

Should the Disneyland COVID-19 policies be stricter, or should Guests weigh the personal risk? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

