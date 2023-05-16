Should We Be Wearing Masks at Disneyland? Here’s What Cast Members Had to Say

Disneyland Resort removed the last of its face mask mandates in 2022, complying with CDC recommendations and California state law. The Southern California Disney Park still recommends Guests be vaccinated and boosted, as the risk of COVID-19 transmission is much higher in crowded areas.

This week, Disney Cast Members and fans on Reddit discussed masking at the Disney Parks in 2023 – and the consensus was surprising. While wearing a mask is now a personal choice, many highly recommend the practice.

“I no longer wear a mask in my everyday life but if I was around tens of thousands of people a day as part of my job I probably would wear one,” said u/spaldingclan.

“Even though the state said it’s no longer a mandatory, wear it for your own safety cause we can tell it’s not over yet,” u/JediArk agreed.

Despite political controversy over face masks, most Guests and Cast Members reported no conflict with anti-maskers at the Disney Parks.

“I was one of the few that wore them. Didn’t get any grief from anyone,” u/RedElmo65 recalled. “I was anticipating someone to make remarks. Pleasantly surprised.”

Others shared grim warnings about the likelihood of contracting any illness at Disneyland Resort, advocating for masks as protection from more than just COVID-19.

“I wear a mask every time I go. I see CM wearing masks too,” u/polopolo05 said. “I go regularly and I haven’t [sic.] been sick… the one time I got covid. was when I went without a mask.”

“I was just there and it seemed everyone was sick,” u/PRGTROLL wrote. “Yes, now I’m sick too.”

Do you wear a mask at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks experiences. No two experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.