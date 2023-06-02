Disney Park Brings Back Mickey After Two-Month Absence

After a long two months, Mickey Mouse is finally back in his rightful place.

With 2023 marking 100 years of the Walt Disney Company, Disney100 celebrations are currently in full swing at Disney Parks across the globe. From new attractions to shiny platinum decorations, this year is about celebrating all things Disney – which is why some fans were surprised when one Disney Park gave the Mouse the boot earlier this year.

In March, Hong Kong Disneyland swapped out the iconic Mickey Mouse floral planter that greets Guests at the Park entrance with an alternative inspired by a much-loved character: Duffy the Disney Bear.

This change came as part of Hong Kong Disneyland’s Springtime seasonal event, “Duffy and Friends Play Days,” which introduced the Park’s first-ever “Duffy and Friends Fans Day” event on March 31, 2023.

Beaming in his usual sailor’s hat, Duffy was the face to welcome Guests as they passed the iconic Hong Kong Disneyland Railroad to enter the Park.

Now, however, Duffy has said goodbye to his temporary position of power to once again make space for Mickey Mouse. A picture shared by HKDL Fantasy (@hkdlfantasy) shows Cast Members hard at work replacing the bear with new flowers forming Mickey’s head.

While the transformation isn’t quite complete just yet, by the looks of things, we’re just days away from a return to tradition with Mickey back at the Park’s entrance.

There’s a lot more going on at Hong Kong Disneyland this year. From this month, the Park returns to operating six or seven days a week – its usual pre-pandemic schedule – instead of five days. It’s also set to reopen Disney’s Hollywood Hotel, complete with a lobby transformation and two new restaurants.

Most excitingly, the Park will welcome the world’s first land themed to Frozen (2013). Opening in November, this will feature a new roller coaster, Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, as well as a replica of EPCOT’s Frozen Ever After.