Man’s Life Ruined By Bathroom Accident at Disney World, Has “Permanent and Significant Scarring”

Unfortunately, Disney World Guest accidents are more common than one might think. While The Most Magical Place on Earth aims to be, well, magical, sometimes the real world breaks through the Disney bubble and leaves people with injuries.

Walt Disney World Resort’s (Orlando, Central Florida) four theme parks, two water parks, and Disney Springs, as well as their 25+ Resort hotels, welcome millions of Guests each year. In fact, the last Spring Break period saw an above-record number of people moving through Orlando’s main transport hub, Orlando International Airport (MCO).

Guests come from all over the world to experience the beauty of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park, the diversity of World Showcase Lagoon at EPCOT Park, the galaxy far, far away at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Theme Park, or the natural world in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. There truly is something for everyone, even if some of the magic has been marred in recent years by the arrival of Park Passes, Park Hopper, and Disney Genie+. Not to mention the continued frustration over the virtual queue systems.

Disney World, like any other Disney Park such as Disneyland Resort (Anaheim, Southern California) or Disneyland Paris (Chessy, France), aims to be as safe as possible for Guests with protocols and measures practiced daily to ensure nothing happens to anyone while they visit a Resort.

However, on occasion, the magic is broken, and Guests are faced with injury and potentially life-long problems after accidents occur on Disney property.

Such is the case for Allen Letson, who was visiting Walt Disney World Resort, and left with sustained injury after an incident inside his hotel room at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas.

According to public court records obtained via the Orange County Clerk of Courts, Mr. Letson was visiting Disney World as a business invitee. Mr. Letson reports that while visiting Disney World, owned by the defendant Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S., INC., he “suddenly and without warning slipped and fell as a result of a wet, slippery substance on the floor of his Guest room. The wet, slippery substance was caused by a malfunctioning bathroom drain that flooded his Guest room on Defendant’s premises.”

The complaint lists that the defendant, in this case, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, were negligent in the identification, investigation, and fixing of the problem, which left Mr. Letson with life-long injuries.

Those injuries include “bodily injury in and about Plaintiff s body and extremities, resulting in pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, permanent and significant scarring, mental anguish,” the complaint lists. It goes on to add that Mr. Letson also has suffered the “loss of the capacity for the enjoyment of life, expense of hospitalization, medical and nursing care and treatment, loss of earning, loss of the ability to earn money, and aggravation of a previously existing condition.”

Mr. Letson is suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S., INC. for a sum that exceeds $50,001 plus interests and costs. Ernesto Gabriel Rivero Esq. of MORGAN & MORGAN has filed the complaint, which also demands a jury trial for all triable issues at the Florida courts.

Despite the incident happening on December 25, 2021, the complaint was filed on March 19, 2022. At the time of writing, the case is still ongoing.

Disney World Guest accidents have included a pool slide incident at Disney’s Old Key West Resort, a fall at Walt Disney World Swan, and recently another complaint was filed in Orange County after a loose umbrella struck a minor during a storm at the Disney Parks.

