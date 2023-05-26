Know Before You Go: A Solo Weekend at Disney World

Planning a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort is a big event for all Disney fans, but it’s more challenging than just booking your flights and tickets. A common hurdle for most to jump is planning when, where, and how long to stay, but it doesn’t have to be. If Guests go the “Han Solo” route and venture alone, they can easily make the most of a quick weekend getaway.

At first, even a three-day weekend might seem like a short amount of time to experience all that Disney has to offer, but it can still be done. Given the right amount of careful planning, a solo Disney Park Guest can pack more than their money’s worth into a weekend trip.

Weekend at Mickeys: Disney World in Three Days or Less

Before adding anything to your cart on Disney World’s website, there are a few things you need to get out of the way first: how much you want to spend, where you want to stay, and what you want to do. One important thing to know and accept before going is you can’t do it all, but that’s okay. You can still experience all the highlights of a Disney trip in only a weekend or so.

When, where, and what are the key components for a magical yet brief trip to Disney. So long as you keep those things in mind, you can not only get a great Disney vacation, but save time and money in the process.

Know WHEN to Go

One of the biggest pieces of advice this writer can recommend is that if you plan a weekend trip, don’t go on the literal weekend. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are when the Florida locals go to Disney, and the crowds will be absolute murder. Experience dictates that visiting in the middle of the week is the best time to go, especially if school is in session.

Another tip we highly recommend from @themouselets on Tiktok is to avoid the Magic Kingdom early in the week. As Disney World’s most popular park, it’s where everyone wants to make their first stop. Yes, it has the quintessential Disney experiences, but it’s best to work your way there, make it a half day Park through your visit, or save it for the grand finale.

Know WHERE to Stay

If you are honestly considering a solo weekend trip to Disney, it’s a safe bet to say you are either a full-fledged Disney adult or just a standard-issue adult Disney fan. Although most of the Disney World resorts cater to families with children, that doesn’t mean they are without perks for an older audience.

Choosing where to stay all boils down to what kind of trip you want. You can stay at the All-Star Resorts to save money, or the Grand Floridian to absolutely spoil yourself with spas and luxury accommodations, but Disney’s Pop Century comes highly recommended due to its access to the Skyliner and Hollywood Studios and EPCOT by extension. Either way, it’s left entirely up to the Guests’ desgression.

Know WHAT You Want From Walt Disney World

Disney fans are as diverse as any of the studio’s cast of colorful characters, and not all Disney trips are created equal. Do you want to ride the rides, take a staycation at the resorts and hotels, go shopping, or simply get the core Disney Park experience? You can do exactly that if you follow the rule of three.

Ever hear about good things coming in threes? One tip we’ve picked up is to choose three things you absolutely can’t leave Disney property without doing. It’s a great way to get the most out of your trip and manage your time wisely. After that, every additional ride, meal, and experience feels like a bonus.

Although 2-3 days isn’t ideal for getting the biggest and brightest Disney excursion, a lot can happen in that brief amount of time. Brevity might be the soul of wit, but it can also be a great way to visit the Parks on a budget or time crunch.

Have you taken a weekend trip to Disney? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!