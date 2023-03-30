“EPCOT is Broken!” 40% of Park Underserved by Disney

If there’s one Disney Park that has truly been a hot topic this year, it’s EPCOT. What was once a land of innovations and exploration has since become a semi-permanent construction site. Although the Park still has more than enough food, rides, and experiences to offer Guests while the refurbishments are still in development, Guests have pointed out a major shortcoming from one of the premiere Parks of the Walt Disney World Resort.

Along with frequent environmental and structural changes overcoming EPCOT during this transitional period, many fans might notice the Park lacking a core Disney feature. Guests can still ride all the best rides, eat a huge variety of food and treats, and enjoy a full playbill of live entertainment at various venues, but when it comes to Character Meet and Greets, EPCOT does the bare minimum.

EPCOT’s Lack of Character

Disney Dan goes into great detail of just how much this is effecting the Park. While it might seem like a minor detail to some casual fans, many Guests agree that a must-do experience at any of the Disney theme parks is mix and mingle with their favorite animated characters. However, EPCOT isn’t the only factor in this equation.

Disney Drops the Ball

With all the celebrations going on in honor of Disney’s 100th anniversary, it kind of feels like Walt Disney World is kind of getting the table scraps. Where Parks like Shanghai Disneyland are getting Mei from Turning Red and Mickey’s Toontown just recently introduced Pete at Disneyland in California, why hasn’t the Florida Park received any new characters?

Not only that, but Inside the Magic has covered recent developments from the Parks that suggest Disney might be phasing out some of their beloved Characters and even replacing them with machines. While other Parks are getting new and fabulous faces added to their cast lists, Walt Disney World seems to be suffering.

The Question Is, Why?

As pointed out by Disney Dan in his video, EPCOT has more than enough space and ideal locations for them, Disney simply isn’t utilizing the opportunity. This can also be seen in places like Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and even the Magic Kingdom itself is just getting by with only the bare essentials.

Disney owns some of the most beloved and recognizable characters in the world, so why don’t they make use of the perpetual backlog of characters at their disposal? Call it a missed opportunity, call it poor planning, but Disney still has the power to bring a little more life back into their beloved Parks.

Who do you think Disney should bring to Meet and Greets? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!