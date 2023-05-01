Disney Changes Classic Magic Kingdom Attraction’s Ending

A classic Magic Kingdom Park attraction has been updated.

Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park– that bring in millions of Disney Park Guests every year. While some Disney World Guests are only able to make a trip every now and then, there are many Disney fans who make multiple trips to the theme parks each year.

Of course, the most popular theme park in the world is none other than Magic Kingdom Park.

The Disney World Park is home to classic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, TRON Lightcycle / Run, Peter Pan’s Flight, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and many more.

While many fans have noticed the most prominent changes at the theme park are happening in Frontierland, where Splash Mountain just closed to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, that doesn’t mean this is the only place where updates are happening.

Disney World Guests who were viewing the beloved Festival of Fantasy Parade this weekend noticed a change to the parade’s ending that is certainly worth noting. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Chip ‘n Dale were all wearing their classic outfits instead of the festive costumes that they normally wear for the parade.

Mickey was wearing his black tuxedo with a bow tie, while Minnie wore her classic red polka dot dress. The reason for this change has not been announced, but sometimes the Fab 5 will change into their classic attire when there is a threat of inclement weather.

Festival of Fantasy Parade at Magic Kingdom gives Guests the chance to see “the unbridled enchantment and vivid pageantry of Fantasyland—and its many inhabitants—winds its way through the park in a thrilling parade spectacular. The dazzling mix of floats, motion and original music will keep you humming along for days to come.”

Festival of Fantasy Parade takes place at 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. each day at Magic Kingdom. In addition to this beloved parade, you can also catch Happily Ever After, the popular nighttime spectacular that recently returned, at Cinderella Castle and down Main Street, U.S.A., nightly at 9:00 p.m. or 9:20 p.m. depending on the day.

Please check Disney’s Entertainment Schedule, My Disney Experience app, or the Times Guide at Magic Kingdom Park for the schedule and showtimes. These are both outdoor shows and are subject to cancellation in case of inclement weather. Showtimes are subject to change.

What do you think about this change in Magic Kingdom Park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!