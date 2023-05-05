Following a recent incident, Disneyland officials have announced the latest modifications around a beloved nighttime spectacular.

While Disney Parks worldwide keep pushing to have the most innovative nighttime spectaculars, taking advantage of the latest technologies, Disneyland Resort is home to some of the most emotional and amazing nighttime spectaculars, filling Guests of all ages with nostalgia, excitement, and incomparable joy. And with the Disney100 celebrations well underway at the South California theme park, two brand-new nighttime shows are blowing fans away.

However, following the recent Fantasmic! disaster at Disneyland Park, with the Maleficent animatronic bursting into flames — which sparked fan debate — Disneyland officials have announced new modifications to theme park operations surrounding another beloved nighttime show.

Inside the Magic reported on Disney Parks worldwide announcing a temporary stop to all fire effects on their respective nighttime spectaculars, including the Maleficent float in the Festival of Fantasy Parade at Magic Kingdom. While these changes undoubtedly modified the experience for hundreds of die-hard fans, the latest modifications may not be so bad.

Per an OC Register report, Disneyland officials have announced that some Pixar Pier and Paradise Gardens Park rides will continue operations during World of Color – ONE performances at Disney California Adventure, allowing Guests to watch the show from a whole new perspective — if they time their rides correctly.

Soon, Disneyland officials will conduct operational tests on Incredicoaster, Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, and Jumpin’ Jellyfish, allowing the attractions to run later than usual, with Incredicoaster and Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind running in the background of World of Color – ONE, as they did before the COVID-19 pandemic modified many theme park operations at Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Park.

Disney California Adventure usually shuts down these attractions before performances of the Disney100 nighttime spectacular, sometimes even ending operations for the day, as restarting the rides after the show is complicated, according to Disneyland Cast Members.

Extending operations on Incredicoaster, Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, and Jumpin’ Jellyfish will not only provide a more dynamic ambiance surrounding World of Color – ONE, adding to the fountains, mist projection screens, and light effects of the show, but it will also allow Guests to enjoy a whole new experience of both the nighttime spectacular and the rides, additionally lowering the crowds in the show’s viewing areas.

More on World of Color – ONE at Disneyland

World of Color – ONE premiered on January 27, 2023, as part of the celebrations of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary at Disneyland Resort.

World of Color – ONE celebrates Disney’s 100 years of storytelling legacy with memorable moments of fan-favorite Disney and Pixar movies, as well as stories from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars, including The Lion King, Moana, Ratatouille, Soul, Pocahontas, Mulan, Coco, Encanto, and more.

Disney states the following regarding the nighttime spectacular:

Dare to Make a Difference

It takes only a single ripple to make a huge impact. After all, a ripple can generate a wave—and a wave can power an ocean of change. Many Disney and Pixar characters have dared to make waves and change their world for the better. In World of Color – ONE, their stories take center stage—unfolding amid a breathtaking blend of dancing water and incredible special effects.

On your next Disneyland trip, will you ride these attractions during World of Color – ONE? Or will you enjoy the nighttime spectacular instead? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!