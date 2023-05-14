Disney World Attraction Permanently Closed, Demolished Amid Latest Updates

A popular Walt Disney World Resort attraction has closed permanently, and demolition is underway in the latest updates.

Part of keeping “The Most Magical Place on Earth” up-to-date is a constant effort to keep the Disney Parks fresh. Disney Park fans have spent countless hours talking about the permanent closure of Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom Park as Disney World makes way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, but that’s not all that happening at the Orlando Resort.

Disney World recently opened TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom, and it wasn’t that long ago that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened in EPCOT last May. If that weren’t enough, Disney World is in the midst of updating several other attractions. For example, we know that the beloved nighttime spectacular Happily Ever After returned last month to a packed Main Street, U.S.A., as thousands viewed the returning fireworks show at Cinderella Castle. We also know that Disney has teased major expansions to come to Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

Of course, the theme park with the most construction right now is none other than EPCOT. Construction at EPCOT is happening all throughout the Park. Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, is expected to open in late 2023 and there is also an expectation that the World Celebration neighborhood, which will host Dreamers Point, will also open later this year. Of course, those aren’t the only developments happening at the futuristic theme park.

Back in April, Disney World Guests officially said goodbye to the Harmonious Barges. The show was around for the 50th Anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort, but closed permanently then to make way for EPCOT Forever, which is now being shown nightly in the Disney Park.

Recently, Twitter account @bioreconstruct shared a photo that essentially confirms that Harmonious has been permanently retired and the attraction, as a matter of fact, is being demolished amid the latest updates happening around Disney World.

Aerial look at the demolition of the “stargate” or center ring of the former Harmonious show.

Aerial look at the demolition of the "stargate" or center ring of the former Harmonious show. pic.twitter.com/C2Arx4dOtD — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 12, 2023

With Harmonious gone, Disney World Guests have been enjoying EPCOT Forever. The show takes place nightly at 9:00 p.m. and features an array of fireworks and projections. The show is subject to cancellation due to inclement weather, and the best way to keep up with the latest updates for the nighttime spectacular is to check the My Disney Experience app.

What’s your favorite attraction at EPCOT? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!