State-Mandated Disney World Ride Inspections Terminated, Report Claims

In the DeSantis and Disney ongoing war, Disney had a big realization. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lied about state-mandated Disney ride inspections. In his comments on April 17, he claimed Disney would have to bow to the state regarding these inspections, even though Disney has an impressive inspection rate.

As of May 13, those supposed “state-mandated” inspections are no longer valid, seeing how they never took place through the Bill DeSantis signed. Disney also ensured to mention the state-mandated assessments in their documents that they hope will be able to be presented to a court of law.

The War Between Disney and Desantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis just signed a new bill, SB 1604, that would kill the deal between The Walt Disney Company and its governing district, Reedy Creek, thus creating a whole new world of hurt for WDW.

DeSantis even went as far as to say Disney was “arrogant” in their pursuit of justice. But Disney fought back through a lawsuit with DeSantis on the run with their administration.

DeSantis filed a counter lawsuit a few days ago against Disney, bringing more hatred and remorse for the Florida Governor.

But now, DeSantis has been called out by news media outlets in Florida for not only allegedly lying about his proposed state-mandated ride inspections for WDW but for singling out Disney and not the other theme Parks in the state.

DeSantis and His Disney Ride Inspections – All Lies?

Tourism and theme Parks reporter for the Orlando Sentinel, Katie Rice, published a news story on the ongoing war between DeSantis and Disney, bringing attention to the alleged lies by the Florida Governor regarding his intentions to force state-mandated inspections on Walt Disney World rides.

In her article, Rice mentions how State officials “will not take over Space Mountain or other Disney World ride inspections soon,” even though DeSantis had made it clear on April 17 that he would.

Disney World already has its system regarding attraction inspections, which makes them one of the safest, if not the safest, theme parks in America.

Here’s the tweet for reference. A big shout out to industry insider and digital at Nextstar Scott Gustin on Twitter for bringing this information to the public.

During the April 17 press conference when DeSantis mentioned possibly building a prison near WDW, he also claimed an upcoming bill would remove Disney's exemption when it comes to ride inspections. As @katievrice points out – that never happened. https://t.co/NnolkDwlo6 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 12, 2023

The article is also attached to the tweet, and Katie Rice is mentioned. Regarding DeSantis’s comments from April 17, here is a follow-up tweet Scott Gustin also put out for reference:

Here is what DeSantis said on April 17 about the current law that allows for theme parks with more than 1,000 full-time employees a special exemption for inspections. DeSantis claimed they would remove that exemption for theme parks in special districts. https://t.co/3k0ekGRBHb — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 12, 2023

There are no other official comments from DeSantis or his administration regarding these alleged lies about state-mandated Disney World ride inspections.

