Campaign to Blame Childless Disney Adults From Parks Gains Popularity

Parents are again calling on Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort to ban childless Disney Adults.

Hatred for so-called Disney Adults is popular on social media. Many have been mocked for interacting with characters, tearing up at Cinderella Castle, and getting engaged at Disney Parks. But sometimes, the vitriol makes it offline.

German news site Ka-Insider recently wrote on parents’ “demand” for childless adult-free Disney Parks, calling it “as strange as it is almost evil.”

(*Editor’s Note: All quoted text in this article has been translated from German. Phrases may not perfectly represent what was originally written.)

A mother the site quoted explained that her three-year-old became unconsolable at Magic Kingdom Park because the line for Mickey Mouse soft pretzels was too long. She blamed childless Disney Adults in line for taking up space that should belong to her child and making him wait.

“It pisses me off when I see childless couples at Disney World,” she said. “People without children should be banned from entering.”

The Guest also wrote that childless Disney Adults “have no idea what it’s like to be a mother.”

“They don’t know anything about the exertion of a visit to the amusement Park or they don’t know the bad conscience when you don’t fulfill every wish of your child,” Ka-Insider wrote. “On the contrary: as soon as a child cries, one would always see the mother as a bad mother.”

Some Disney Adults have called for similar bans on children at the Disney Parks – at least on certain days or special events. Neither is likely to happen: Walt Disney designed his Theme Parks to entertain children and adults alike.

Should childless Disney Adults be banned from the Parks? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.