Babu Frik Actually Curses In ‘The Mandalorian’!

The Mandalorian Season 3 has been quite a journey so far. While it has left fans divided due to a lack of direction and some questionable cameos, it’s still been a pretty entertaining ride for the most part, whether it’s watching Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) become the titular “Mandalorian”, or hearing Grogu utter his first words.

In fact, Grogu has made for some of the more entertaining scenes so far, but we think a lot of the laughs are owed to another little alien guy — yes, none other than Babu Frik from the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy!

Babu Frik is the Anzellan mechanic/engineer who was first introduced in Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019). Now, in its attempts to form some connective tissue with the Sequel Trilogy, The Mandalorian has adopted Babu Frik as one of its own, as he’s been helping to reprogram the droid IG-11 (Taika Waititi).

And in last week’s “Chapter 23: The Spies”, Frik succeeded, although IG-11 isn’t quite how we remember him — instead, he serves as more of a vehicle, with a little cavity in his torso from which Grogu can pilot him, and also use the droid’s vocal components to properly communicate with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) for the first time!

But just before Grogu enters the IG-11 unit, Babu Frik, who has exited the droid so that his little green friend can take over, walks past Grogu, while uttering the words, “Bad baby! No squeezie!”, which is confirmed by Disney+’s subtitles option, followed by something that sounds a lot like, “I’m out, mother f***er!”

No subtitles appear on the screen during this piece of dialogue, which is further proof that Babu Frik is actually cursing! Who’s the “bad baby” now, Frik?!

As per Disney+, here’s the official synopsis for The Mandalorian Season 3:

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

The Mandalorian Season 3 stars Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin/The Mandalorian), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Emily Swallow (The Armorer), Omid Abtahi (Dr. Pershing), Amy Sedaris (Peli Motto), and Tim Meadows (Colonel Tuttle), and Grogu as himself.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is now streaming on Disney+.

Did you spot this naughty curse-word in The Mandalorian?! Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!