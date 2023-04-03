Disney World Attraction Shut Down, Quickly Erased From Existence

Walt Disney World Resort isn’t playing around when it comes to moving on from closed attractions.

As Disney looks to move forward and bring more immersive and incredible experiences to Disney World Guests visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” fans have to say goodbye to certain attractions.

Disney World said goodbye to Splash Mountain in Magic Kingdom earlier this year to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new Princess and the Frog-themed ride that will open in 2024. In addition, Disney permanently closed down Dinoland, U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and, though the replacement for the land hasn’t been announced, there have been teases that it could be themed to Zootopia.

Now, the next attractions to close down have occurred. But, this time, fans might not be so sad to see them go.

The controversial Disney Enchantment nighttime spectacular that has taken over Cinderella Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. since September 30, 2021 has been shut down permanently to make way for the returning Happily Ever After. Though Disney Enchantment’s last showing was just last night, the nighttime spectacular has already been removed from the official Disney website.

And now, Happily Ever After is set for a return tonight. This astounding fireworks extravaganza uses lights, lasers, and special effects, plus a soaring score featuring contemporary versions of beloved Disney songs.

The show will take place nightly at 9:00 p.m. in Magic Kingdom through May 13, 2023. Beginning May 14, the show will start at 9:20 p.m. Check the Entertainment Schedule, My Disney Experience app or the Times Guide at Magic Kingdom Park for the schedule and showtimes. This is an outdoor show and is subject to cancellation in case of inclement weather. Showtimes are subject to change.

In addition to Disney Enchantment being retired to make way for Happily Ever After, EPCOT Harmonious has also closed permanently to make way for the returning EPCOT Forever. The nighttime spectacular at EPCOT will now take place every night at 9:00 p.m. The show features an array of lasers, effects, and fireworks.

What Disney World attraction might be next to close permanently?

There have been rumors of many Disney attractions that could be the next to go. DINOSAUR at Disney’s Animal Kingdom has always been one that many fans have pointed to as the next to potentially close.

At Magic Kingdom Park, the strongest rumor for closure is Country Bear Jamboree. Though the show has become iconic to many Disney Park fans, others have called it “dated” and in major need of updates.

The last rumor surrounds Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith. The roller coaster attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is currently closed for refurbishment. There have been many rumors that Aerosmith could be removed from the attraction, as controversy has followed lead man Steven Tyler following sexual assault allegations. At this time, however, Disney has not announced a change, and Aerosmith remains part of the attraction’s webpage on the Disney website.

Are you excited about these changes at Walt Disney World Resort?