Disney Adults Compared to Diners at Hooters

The world hasn’t been too kind to Disney Adults these past few weeks, especially in the realms of social media. Granted, when they do things like bathe in the fountains and pick fights with moms in line to see Captain Jack, they aren’t exactly helping their case. However, how much of that hatred is really warranted or deserved?

Walt Disney himself admitted that most of Disneyland’s Guests during the week were the “oldsters,” essentially the prototype Disney Adults. So why weren’t they given any flack before? It’s not like Disney is creating anything particularly hazardous unless you count drinking around the world at EPCOT. So why the repeated hate?

How Bad Are Disney Adults Really?

Of all the fandoms and features to enjoy in the realms of pop culture, Disney hardly feels like the most controversial choice. After all, it’s likely the first brand we’re all familiar with since infancy. That being said, some adult Disney fans have the tendency to go a little overboard.

Like any other dedicated fanbase, some are a bit more into it than others. Compare the Disney fandom to your average sports team, whether it’s the Packers, the Bengals, the Titans, or whatever; how many of them get flack for wearing their jerseys or painting their face in game-day colors? Both exhibit the same amount of passion for a common interest and brand, but only one is absolutely roasted in the public consciousness on a daily basis.

@annoyedlemon’s original TikTok was a decidedly bad take (bad enough that now it can’t be found), and Disney fans and even Disney Character Meet and Greet performers have came forward to defend themselves on the matter. However, one reply does raise an interesting point.

Though somewhat crude when comparing Disney to Hooters, @mariomirante makes an absolutely valid point in his response. Especially when he states,

“Whatever happened to letting people do whatever makes them happy and we just stop complaining about it… my biggest turn off is whenever people shame anyone for perusing their passions.” Related: Disney Parks Could Enforce “Chaperone” Rule

The phrase “live and let live” is tossed around quite a bit, but it feels completely apt for this situation. A common consensus is that Disney was and is designed for any Guest of any age to enjoy. As cliche as it sounds, young or old, there’s always room for magic in your life.

Who do you think is right in this debate? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!