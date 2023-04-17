After Backlash, Disney May Close Another Magic Kingdom Location Permanently

Another iconic Magic Kingdom Park location could be closing soon.

The most popular theme park at Walt Disney World Resort, Magic Kingdom draws the most attendance of any theme park in the country year after year. Home to iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world,” as well as newer attractions like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and the all-new TRON Lightcycle / Run, there’s plenty to experience when visiting the Disney Park.

But, while some things stay the same, many other things change.

Disney World Guests said goodbye to Splash Mountain for the final time this past January when the classic Disney World attraction closed down permanently. Both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are closing down Splash Mountain to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The new attraction is set to open in 2024.

In addition, Inside the Magic has covered major rumors that Frontierland could close to be transformed into New Orleans as a way to go with the theming that is set for the new Princess and the Frog attraction. This could mean the permanent closure of Country Bear Jamboree, a classic animatronic show that has been a part of Magic Kingdom since the very beginning.

But, things aren’t stopping with Country Bear Jamboree.

One of the most popular Magic Kingdom restaurants is none other than Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Cafe. The Old Western-themed saloon is home to many tasty meals, including chicken fajitas, southwestern salad, the bacon cheeseburger, and sweet treats like mini churros with chocolate dipping sauce.

However, many themes inside the Frontierland restaurant have received backlash lately for depictions that some call racist. Though many Walt Disney World Resort fans don’t want to see the restaurant closed, it would seem that the backlash being placed on the location– along with the fact that a major retheme to the entire Frontierland area may be coming anyway– might be too much for the restaurant to survive.

A Princess and the Frog-themed restaurant is coming to Disneyland Park, and this might be the direction that Disney elects to go in Magic Kingdom, as well. Of course, these are just rumors for the time being, and nothing has been confirmed by Disney.

If this does prove to be the case, a transformation of the area could be the next phase before Disney announces what’s “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain,” which the company has teased to be Encanto, Coco, or potentially even Disney Villains.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the latest developments at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and much more.