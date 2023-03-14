Guest Loses Pricey Universal Souvenir, Blames Park For Not Replacing it

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD opened at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 17, 2023, just months before the April premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie from Illumination, Universal Pictures, and Nintendo, starring Chris Pratt. Mushroom Kingdom fans in the United States finally have a place to celebrate childhood video game nostalgia, a privilege previously only held by Guests at Universal Studios Japan.

At $40 each, this practically necessary bracelet can be a significant expense for families, on top of airfare, Universal Park tickets, and Resort stays. On top of that, many Guests report issues with the Power-Up bands, alleging that they often fall off if you don’t purchase an additional strap accessory to secure them.

This week, a Universal Studios Hollywood Guest on Reddit shared that they were “crestfallen” after purchasing a pricey band on their birthday and losing it after they returned home. “Guest service is straight up refusing to replace it after I kindly requested to buy a replacement,” they wrote.

“Never mind the fact that was my birthday, I had already purchased admission, and dropped a ton of money. I lost it purely by accident and am stunned at their response,” they continued. “It’s not like the powerband is like a gaming console worth hundreds of dollars or something. It’s literally a piece of silicon, plastic, and an RFID chip. And they don’t even place a huge limit on how many you can buy when you’re there.”

The Guest said they didn’t want a free Power-Up band and took responsibility for losing it. Still, they couldn’t believe Universal Studios Hollywood wouldn’t allow them to purchase another.

“For something that’s so readily available, I’m really disappointed in the response from customer service regarding this situation,” they concluded. “You’d think they’d want their guests to be happy, enjoy the mementos from their special occasion trips and come back.”

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Power-Up Bands are available exclusively at Universal Studios Hollywood and cannot be purchased online.

Can’t make it to Universal Studios Hollywood? SUPER NINTENDO WORLD will open alongside Epic Universe, the newest Universal Orlando Resort Theme Park, in the summer of 2025. It will feature an exclusive rollercoaster inspired by Donkey Kong!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Universal Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Universal Park operations.