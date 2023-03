Despite being known as The Happiest Place on Earth, Disneyland Resort sees its fair share of violent fights and verbal assaults. Last year, the Southern California Disney Park and its East Coast counterpart, Walt Disney World Resort, added “courtesy” policies to their codes of conduct to curb increased violence. The update came after a viral Fantasyland brawl last July that resulted in multiple arrests, hospitalizations, and two entire families being banned from the Disney Parks.

Last week, one Guest (@didit1980) shared a video of a fight they witnessed while visiting Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure. “When you witness a fight at Disney and they don’t even get kicked out,” the Guest wrote:

If you watch the video, you’ll quickly realize the altercation was between two ducks! Amused Guests and other ducks watched on as a Disneyland Resort Security Cast Member used his foot to get the ducks away from each other. They quickly stopped fighting and wandered off.

Disneyland and Walt Disney World Ducks are an attraction on their own. Many Guests stop to pet and watch the ducks, often seen exploring the Disney Parks with their babies and eating stray popcorn kernels. They’re friendlier with people because of their association with food, but for their health, you should never feed a Disney duck.

Thankfully, no Guests (or ducks) were injured in this Disneyland fight! Hopefully, the Disney ducks could work out their differences after a time out from Disneyland security.

In the comments, share your thoughts on this “Disneyland fight” with Inside the Magic!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.