Black Disney Fans Share Disney Parks Memories After Racist TikToker Said They Weren’t Welcome

On the opening day of Disneyland Park in 1955, Walt Disney welcomed all Guests into his Theme Park. While The Walt Disney Company has made significant mistakes over the years, it regularly updates Disney Parks and entertainment to be more inclusive and accepting. But some Disney fans are stuck in their ways.

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort faced racist backlash after announcing that Splash Mountain would reopen as Princess and the Frog (2009) themed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2024. Disgusting comments have also been made about future Disney films The Little Mermaid (2023) and Peter Pan & Wendy (2023), which feature non-white actors and actresses portraying white animated characters.

Unfortunately, these derogatory comments sometimes make their way to individual fans. Racist altercations have occurred between Guests at the Disney Parks and even in online Disney fan communities.

Last week, Disney TikToker @missparkhopper received a racist comment about Black Guests at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. In response, she made a video sharing joyful Disney Parks memories and encouraged other Black Disney fans to do the same:

@missparkhopper Replying to @spacemountain95 calling me a slur is wild. black ppl pay the same ticket price as everyone else to get into disneyland and the other parks. so to get upset that we attend is also wild. but i hope ur day gets better since ur projecting onto me. ♬ Bundle of Joy – Jartisto

“Black people do go to Disney Parks like everyone else, and we try to enjoy it like everyone else,” she said. “We watch the shows; we eat the food; we go on different rides. And it’s crazy that people try to exclude us due to our skin color. What’s wrong with a Black person liking Disney?”

On top of hundreds of supportive comments, the TikToker received videos from dozens of Black content creators using her sound. They shared videos and pictures of their favorite Disney Parks memories.

@ashleydancr08, a former Walt Disney World Resort performer, shared this video:

@ashleydancr089 I aint ashamed, embarrassed i grew up loving to sing because of Disney, the creativity, my imagination, the ideas i had been inspiration from things ive loved & seen through Disney. i am who i am and im beautiful educated black woman and even was blessed to had been a performer at disney world one point in my life i able to achieve a moment dancing on main street in my 20’s reminiscing habing deja vu to myself age 4 dancing and singing in front of the tv to disneyland park sing a long tape “walking right down the middle of mainstreet usa”…there a reason why Disney 100 is happening they have touched individuals lives for many years no matter the age or skin color. I love it and i aint sorry about it 🧚🏾‍♀️ #disney #disneyworld #disney100 #blackdisneycreators #blackdisney #bgm #disneyland #beautifulpeople #disneylover #distokcommunity #blackcreators ♬ black disney fans exist too – 𝓜𝓲𝓼𝓼. 𝓟𝓪𝓻𝓴𝓗𝓸𝓹𝓹𝓮𝓻

“I grew up loving to sing because of Disney, the creativity, my imagination, the ideas I had been inspiration from things I’ve loved & seen through Disney,” she wrote.

“I am and forever will be a Disney Lover!” @ebonymhow said alongside her video:

“We just want to enjoy things, too,” wrote @cerulean.princess.tiff, another fan who used the sound:

All Guests are welcome at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disney Parks worldwide. If you, unfortunately, witness any racist or discriminatory behavior, alert the nearest Disney Cast Member so that security can be notified.