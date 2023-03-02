Racist Disney Ride Animatronic Malfunction Terrifies Guests Ahead of Retheme

Splash Mountain will reopen as Princess and the Frog (2009) themed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in 2024. Despite petitions and protests, Disneyland Park will eventually shutter its version of Splash Mountain… they just haven’t announced when!

The Princess Tiana retheme comes after years of complaints about the racist film behind Splash Mountain, the widely-banned Song of the South (1946). Reports of neglect on the ride in the last few years confirmed what many dedicated Briar Patch fans feared: Splash Mountain is doomed.

This week, a Disneyland Park Guest shared shocking footage of an animatronic error on the ride. Br’er Fox lunged unnaturally at Guests, which “genuinely jumpscared” the Reddit user who shared it:

I finally caught the lunging Brer Fox Animatronic malfunction on camera last night. Genuinely jumpscared me the first time I saw it

Animatronics from the old America Sings were reused for Splash Mountain, but the technology will most likely not find new life on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Insiders have reported that most, if not all, of the Splash Mountain animatronics will be scrapped.

Walt Disney World Resort closed its version of Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom in January. The log flume ride will remain the same at Tokyo Disney Resort. “Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure,” reads the official Disney attraction description.

“Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his ‘laughing place.’ But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including ‘Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.’”

