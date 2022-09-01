Disney World’s Splash Mountain In “Depressingly Sorry” Condition According to Guest

Splash Mountain will reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2024 at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. The retheme is controversial among fans, but one thing is certain: Princess and the Frog (2009) is making its mark on the Disney Parks.

Ahead of the retheme, many fans have expressed disappointment in the state of Splash Mountain as they ride it for the last time. For a while, one B’rer Rabbit animatronic at Walt Disney World Resort was missing an ear. Though that issue was later fixed, Reddit user u/WrongLander reports that the Magic Kingdom ride is still in “depressingly sorry” condition.

The Guest noted that they understand the ride will be transformed into Princess Tiana’s Louisiana bayou, but “the state it is in is horrendous.”

Almost half of the animatronics were allegedly missing, and those present weren’t working. The Guest called Splash Mountain “truly, truly depressing:”

The singing geese were stuck with their mouths permanently open. The first and second Brer Fox figures were motionless. The jumping Brer Rabbit is gone. The possums hanging from the ceiling are gone. Brer Frog is motionless. The bee cavern is now pitch black, so you can’t see anything, and there is no audio. The Laughing Place is empty, most figures have been removed, and the fountains no longer function. The moles and turtles in the holes are motionless. There is no audio in the scene where Brer Rabbit is caught (the figures lip sync in silence). Several animals in the finale are slumped over. There is no audio when the baddies are gnashed by the gator. The final Brer Rabbit is motionless.

Splash Mountain went down for its annual refurbishment in January, but Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t released further plans to fix the water ride ahead of its permanent closure.

No closing date has been publicly announced for Splash Mountain in Frontierland at Walt Disney World Resort or Critter Country at Disneyland Resort. The Song of the South (1946) ride will remain the same at Tokyo Disneyland, though the Disney Park recently removed the ride’s anthem, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” from its music loop. From Disney:

