New ‘Mandalorian’ Video Promises One of the Most Exciting Seasons Yet!

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is just a few short weeks away, and the hype is real!

The first original program from Disney+, The Mandalorian, has rightly been called a phenomenon and has set the bar high for every other Disney+ original which followed. The series hasn’t lost steam over two seasons, and a complete story arc in The Book of Boba Fett, and if promotion for Season 3 is any indication, fans are in for some amazing surprises!

The Mandalorian was revolutionary in the sheer amount of effort that went into the series. Gone were the days of excessive greenscreen effects. Instead, there were virtual sets using immense LED screens, which not only looked better but contributed to the actors’ performances as well. CGI artists could have easily constructed a Baby Yoda/Grogu (Himself) quicker and cheaper, but the production built a stunning animatronic that captured the hearts of billions.

The storylines have been amazing! Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and the whole host of directors like Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow, and many others have brought to life gripping and emotional stories that, as all good science-fiction stories have been, are independently good stories, set on the fantastic backdrop of the Star Wars universe.

Then there’s the acting! Pedro Pascal is somehow able to convey deep emotion with few words while wearing a helmet in which no one can see his face! The rest of the cast isn’t one step behind either; Carl Weathers, Katee Sackhoff, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, and the rest all give 110% and really draw audiences into the action of each episode. It’s no wonder the third season of the series is so highly anticipated!

Disney+ and Lucasfilm recently released an amazing video showing just how influential this series has been. The promo, entitled “Phenomenon,” shows some outstanding behind-the-scenes images from The Mandalorian, including some interactions between Grogu (himself) and Star Wars legends Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) and George Lucas himself!

That’s not all! Lucasfilm also released another poster for Season 3, showing Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) standing atop his custom N-1 Starfighter, wielding his blaster pistol in one hand, and the Darksaber in the other, as Grogu (himself) watches from his protective bubble. If this wasn’t enough to get fans excited, Cast Members have been sharing the poster and their thoughts on the upcoming season!

Mando and Grogu are back.., And so is Greef Karga! Get ready for The MANDALORIAN, Season #3! It’s gonna be a wild ride!!! #GreefKarga #BePeace

Well now he’s just taunting me! 💙😂

One month. 28 days to be exact. But who’s counting? 🗡️😈⚔️ March 1st on

With as excited as the fans are, and as excited as the cast is, and as excited as the production team is, Season 3 is bound to be something special. In fact, Jon Favreau, who has plenty of credits to his name as a filmmaker, including Iron Man (2008), and The Jungle Book (2016) went as far as to say that moments from The Mandalorian were the “High Point” in his entire career.

The Mandalorian Season 3 premiers on Disney+ on March 1, 2023, and stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. According to the official logline of this Star Wars story, “The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

What are you most excited for in this third season? Let us know in the comments below!