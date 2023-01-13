‘Star Wars’ to Drop New ‘Mandalorian’ Trailer During ‘Monday Night Football!’

This is the Way – Fans to see more of Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian soon!

The last time audiences saw Din Djarin/Mando (Pedro Pascal) in the Book of Boba Fett, the hero had reunited with Grogu (himself). The two had duked it out on the streets of Mos Espa, helping the new Daimyo of the region, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), and his loyal friend and bounty hunter, Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen ), then flew off in the hot-rodded N1-Starfighter. Now, Mando (Pascal) is back!

By the end of season two of The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett, things weren’t looking up for the bounty hunter hero. Mando (Pascal) had lost his ship, his covert, and his tribe, and while Grogu had returned, Djarin (Pascal) had a new burden. The bounty hunter was the rightful custodian of the Dark Saber, much to Bo-Katan’s (Katee Sackhoff) chagrin.

He was also told by his mentor, The Armorer (Emily Swallow), despite this responsibility, since he had removed his helmet, he was no longer a Mandalorian; that the only way he could redeem himself was to return to Mandalore, a broken and shattered world, and absolve himself in the waters underneath the mines there. There, audiences were left until The Mandalorian Season Three.

The teaser trailer, as is the custom, gave away just enough to whet fans’ appetites for the third season and not much more. Fans saw the return of a few characters like Mando (Pascal), Grogu (himself), Bo-Katan (Sackhoff), and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), as well as a quick glimpse of Babu Frik (Shirley Henderson), and the inevitable return to Mandalore, but, according to a recent press release, fans will see a whole lot more on Monday!

In an ESPN press release reported by ComicBookMovie, a new, full trailer will be aired along with ESPN Monday Night Football Monday, January 16, 2023. With so many new details coming forward since the teaser, there is bound to be a lot more in this update. With any luck, fans may get a glimpse at the much-teased return of Season One and Two villain Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his praetorian guards!

The Mandalorian Season Three premiers on Disney+ on March 1, 2023, and stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Emily Swallow as The Armorer, and Grogu as himself. According to the official synopsis of this Star Wars story, “The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

What do you hope to see in the trailer on Monday? Let us know in the comments below!