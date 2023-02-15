“It’s Like Schizophrenia,” Viral TikTok Mocks Adults Visiting Disney Parks

In the last year, so-called “Disney Adults” have become punching bags on social media. In early 2022, a couple went viral after climbing onto a restricted stage at Disneyland Paris for their proposal. They later blamed a Disney Cast Member for interrupting, and the Disney Park personally apologized.

During the months that followed this incident, social media became hyper-critical of Disney Adults. A woman was mocked for crying on camera while she hugged Pluto at EPCOT for the first time since Walt Disney World Resort shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic. She later revealed that her father had recently passed away, and Pluto was her favorite character, making the relentless harassment all the more painful.

This week, yet-another viral TikTok aimed at adult Disney Parks Guests. Jacob Landry (@jac0b_l64) shared a video of a Guest pointing out what they believed to be a Hidden Mickey on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Resort. Landry pretended to be shocked, writing, “Disney Adults finding anything that even barely resembles three circles:”

Though Landry’s video wasn’t too scathing, it received tens of thousands of views and comments that took it a step further. “It’s like schizophrenia but Disney themed,” @Felmp.OS wrote.

“Disney adults when their electric bill is 8,080 (it looks like mickey mouse),” @N0TLAND0 joked.

Many suggested that this Hidden Mickey was a stretch. “They do realize that the hidden Mickey’s are obvious on purpose for kids…right?” @ironyisbeautiful asked.

“I swear they will say literally anything is a hidden mickey,” said @memethyst.

But others argued that Walt Disney Imagineers likely intended for the spot on the drum to be a Hidden Mickey, as they’re not always obvious.

“You guys have no idea how many there are and they keep adding them,” @.__.acid argued. “Please just let them have fun.”

“That’s the point,” @frankiefallingapart agreed. “Imagineers like to see how well they can hide them.”

Do you see the Hidden Mickey on this drum at Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway?

*Editor’s Note: The opinions reflected in this article are solely those of the TikTok users featured and do not necessarily reflect the views of the author or Inside the Magic.