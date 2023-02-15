“It’s Like Schizophrenia,” Viral TikTok Mocks Adults Visiting Disney Parks

in Disney, Disney Parks, Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Jess Colopy Leave a comment
Left: A white man makes a fake shocked face, extremely close to the camera. Right: A man and a woman use the Disney Genie app in front of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom.

In the last year, so-called “Disney Adults” have become punching bags on social media. In early 2022, a couple went viral after climbing onto a restricted stage at Disneyland Paris for their proposal. They later blamed a Disney Cast Member for interrupting, and the Disney Park personally apologized.

During the months that followed this incident, social media became hyper-critical of Disney Adults. A woman was mocked for crying on camera while she hugged Pluto at EPCOT for the first time since Walt Disney World Resort shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic. She later revealed that her father had recently passed away, and Pluto was her favorite character, making the relentless harassment all the more painful.

guest with pluto california adventure
Credit: Disneyland Resort

This week, yet-another viral TikTok aimed at adult Disney Parks Guests. Jacob Landry (@jac0b_l64) shared a video of a Guest pointing out what they believed to be a Hidden Mickey on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Resort. Landry pretended to be shocked, writing, “Disney Adults finding anything that even barely resembles three circles:”

@jac0b_l64

#duet with @scareventures #mickey #foryou #foryoupage #fyp

♬ Nothing Can Stop Us Now – Kyle Allen Music

Though Landry’s video wasn’t too scathing, it received tens of thousands of views and comments that took it a step further. “It’s like schizophrenia but Disney themed,” @Felmp.OS wrote.

“Disney adults when their electric bill is 8,080 (it looks like mickey mouse),” @N0TLAND0 joked.

Many suggested that this Hidden Mickey was a stretch. “They do realize that the hidden Mickey’s are obvious on purpose for kids…right?” @ironyisbeautiful asked.

Concept art from the queue of the all-new Disney attraction, Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway opening at Disneyland Park on January 27
Credit: Disney

“I swear they will say literally anything is a hidden mickey,” said @memethyst.

But others argued that Walt Disney Imagineers likely intended for the spot on the drum to be a Hidden Mickey, as they’re not always obvious.

“You guys have no idea how many there are and they keep adding them,” @.__.acid argued. “Please just let them have fun.”

Mickey and Minnie on the Teacups at Disneyland
Credit: Disney

“That’s the point,” @frankiefallingapart agreed. “Imagineers like to see how well they can hide them.”

Do you see the Hidden Mickey on this drum at Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway? 

*Editor’s Note: The opinions reflected in this article are solely those of the TikTok users featured and do not necessarily reflect the views of the author or Inside the Magic. 

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alum and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

Be the first to comment!