Guest Issues Public Service Announcement After Minnie Ears Incident at Park

Minnie ears at Walt Disney World are a must for most, but there is a dark side to wearing them according to some. And is it really a trip to Walt Disney World Resort if you aren’t wearing ears?

Often lining the inside of suitcases, sitting atop heads, or swinging from bag clips, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse ears are extremely popular Disney merchandise to take with you on a trip to the Disney theme parks across the world. There are staple ones and luxury ones, limited edition ones and seasonal ones, Mickey and Minnie ears are the perfect accessories for a Disney World or Disneyland vacation.

But, what happens when those much-beloved items cause a stir on your visit to the Parks? On a recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, the home of Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios, one Guest’s experience was “ruined” by another Guest’s wearing of the popular headwear.

Writing a post that began with “Public service announcement…if you have Mickey ears on and sit in a show, please be courteous enough to take them off,” the Guest pleaded that those wearing Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse ears — and by association, seemingly any tall headwear — should remove them as a courtesy to other Guests, especially when viewing live entertainment.

Public service announcement…if you have Mickey ears on and sit in a show, please be courteous enough to take them off. The people behind you CAN NOT SEE! This was my view yesterday at the Nemo show at AK.

Comments flooded into the post with over 200 people discussing the matter of the Mickey ears PSA. The picture shows how obstructed the view was for Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond! (which is found in Disney’s Animal Kingdom) but commenters pointed out that the removal of the ears may not have altered their viewing all that much. That being said, as Disney reminds us under their new courtesy notice — be the magic you want to see.

Minnie ears at Walt Disney World are an essential item for some and most merchandise locations do stock the accessory. However, note that not all stores sell the same ones with certain styles and limited edition ears potentially only appearing at selected destinations.

There are currently no specific rules when it comes to wearing Mickey and Minnie ears or other types of headwear at many of the Disney World Resort shows; there are, of course, rules and regulations when it comes to wearing certain items of clothing and accessories for specific rides. For example, Walt Disney World’s newest attraction, TRON Lightcycle / Run in Magic Kingdom, will be operating a mandatory locker system for Guests to place any loose articles into while they experience The Grid and take on the coaster.

Do you often take your Minnie ears to Walt Disney World? Would you remove them when it came to sitting down to see a show? Let us know in the comments down below!

Walt Disney World Resort boasts four theme parks: Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Theme Park. It also features two Disney water parks, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, and the retail and recreation area, Disney Springs. A valid ticket, as well as a Park Pass reservation, is needed to enter each Park and Park Hopper hours begin at 2 p.m. daily.