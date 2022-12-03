‘Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal Spoils Fans, Confirms He Is Hiding Something Big

The Mandalorian (2019) star Pedro Pascal has teased big things to come in the hit Star Wars show.

The Disney+ exclusive, which follows the adventures of Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pascal) and young Force-sensitive foundling Grogu (commonly known as “Baby Yoda”) returns in March 2023 after a long break.

The pair made an appearance earlier last year in The Book Of Boba Fett (2021) alongside Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen as bounty hunter Boba Fett and the mercenary Fennec Shand, respectively. The six-episode series revealed that Grogu was back with Din after leaving his training with Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

Pascal referenced both Grogu and Skywalker’s appearances in the show in discussing season three this week.

As reported by Comicbook, speaking at Brazil’s Comic Con Experience (CCXP), Pascal revealed:

“There’s so much that you’re going to see. I think some of the best things about Season 1 and Season 2 of The Mandalorian were the surprises. We were all able to keep baby Grogu a secret, we were all able to keep Luke Skywalker’s return to the world a secret. So there are more secrets to keep.”

When asked to describe season three in a word, Pascal chose “epic”.

Confirmed to return in the new season are Carl Weathers’ Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon, Amy Sedaris’ Peli Motto, Omid Abtahi’s Dr. Pershing and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. Former MMA fighter Gina Carano, who originated the role of the future Marshal of the New Republic Cara Dune, will not be starring in the upcoming Star Wars series after a slew of offensive and controversial social media posts left her ousted from the franchise in 2021.

Of key interest is the return of Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze, the Death Watch Lieutenant who made a deal with Djarin for him to help her campaign to retake the home world of Mandalore after her Nite Owls fought to rescue Grogu from the Imperials in the season two finale. But, as was seen in the climactic moments of Jon Favreau’s series, the symbolic Darksaber ended up in the hands of her ally.

The first trailer for season three, unveiled at the same Brazilian convention, showed Djarin and Grogu arriving on Mandalore. It also suggested Djarin would be paying for his decision to remove his helmet earlier in the show, a key tenet of Mandalorian tradition.

New additions to the cast include Tim Meadows and Back To The Future (1985) star Christopher Lloyd.

The Mandalorian returns to our screens on March 1, 2023.

What secrets do you think will be revealed in The Mandalorian season three? Tell us in the comments below.