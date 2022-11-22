‘Mando’ Returns! Special Lucasfilm Panel at CCXP December 1st!

This is the way…

Ever since the epic season two finale of The Mandalorian (2020), and the cameos in The Book of Boba Fett (2021), fans have been anxiously awaiting the return of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Grogu (Himself), and the third season of the popular show from Lucasfilm. Star Wars released a teaser trailer on September 10 of this year, but since then, the news from the world of Jon Favreau and Mando has been pretty quiet. Until today!

Announced just today through their official channels, the Brazilian comic book convention, CCPX, will be holding a special panel featuring not only news on The Mandalorian: Season 3 (2023) but also even more news about the latest installment in the Indiana Jones Franchise!

@CCXPoficial said (translated):

“The #DisneyNaCCXP is coming with everything to the #CCXP22 ! The panels will take place on Thursday, 12/1. Lucasfilm will bring news about the third season of “The Mandalorian” and the fifth film of “Indiana Jones”. Want more? We’ll let you know 😜”

A #DisneyNaCCXP tá chegando com tudo na #CCXP22! Os painéis vão acontecer na quinta-feira, dia 1/12. A Lucasfilm vai trazer novidades sobre a terceira temporada de “The Mandalorian” e o quinto filme do "Indiana Jones". Quer mais? Meio-dia eu te conto 😜 pic.twitter.com/TCajWIJbkz — CCXP (@CCXPoficial) November 22, 2022

There has been an outpouring of Indiana Jones news recently, and plenty of new information and images from the fifth film, making fans ask the question: when will we see a trailer? With the news from CCXP this week, it may be very possible to see a release of the mysterious trailer! Either that, or fans will simply have to wait and see if it accompanies any of Disney’s other big releases, such as Avatar: The Way of Water (2022).

With over a month since any news on the Mando front, it’s definitely exiting for fans to see a return to that story, and those characters. With a new ship, new friends in both Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), the loss of his title as a Mandalorian, and Grogu having chosen Djarin (Pascal), there’s a lot of potential for this new season of one of the most popular shows Disney+ has yet to produce. The Mandalorian: Season 3 premiers on Disney+ next year, and, if the trailer is anything to go by, promises a few twists and turns in the story of the bounty hunter and the child.

