Disneyland Paris Region Impacted by Cyber Attack Amid Payment Issues at Park

Earlier this week, we reported a technical issue at Disneyland Paris preventing Guests from paying with cards.

Guests at Disneyland Park, Disney Village, and Walt Disney Studios Park were greeted with “cash only” signs. Thankfully, ATMs were still available for those Disney Parks Guests without cash on hand.

Just days before, the former EuroDisney suffered a series of power outages. Some systems are still down following those outages.

However, a press release from the French government briefly indicated that the Disney Parks might not be to blame for the payment issues. The local government of Department 77, Seine-et-Marne, where the Disney Parks are located, announced that the region had been a victim of a significant cyber attack.

All computer networks in the region were shut down through Sunday, November 6, to repair systems and prevent further cyberattacks. Thankfully, the area seems to have recovered at the time of this article’s publication.

Despite the coincidental timing, the cyber attack reportedly is not linked to payment issues and power outages at Disneyland Paris. The French Disney Park confirmed to Pixie Dust, a news source focusing on Disneyland Paris, that the attack did not impact the Disney Parks.

Disneyland Paris recently opened its own version of Avengers Campus from Disneyland Resort, a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) expansion at Walt Disney Studios Park. The newest section of the Disney Park includes an Avengers drone show and PYM Kitchen and Stark Factory, where Marvel fans can dine superhero-style. Additionally, Avengers Campus contains two rides — the former Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster turned Avengers Assemble: Flight Force and Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure.

Inside the Magic will continue to update on payment issues and outages at Disneyland Paris.