“Cash Only,” Card Payments Not an Option at Disney During Widespread Outage

A Disney Resort is facing some intense struggles.

Right now, the Disneyland Paris Resort is unable to receive payment by card as an outage has affected the Parks.

Card payments are unavailable, making ATMs quite popular. Guests at table service restaurants are being told they can only use cash as payment. Signs are now being placed out informing Guests of this issue as you can see in the tweet linked below:

Some restaurants of @DisneylandParis indicate that payment by credit card is not possible today! (Translated)

Certains restaurants de @DisneylandParis indiquent que le paiement par carte bancaire n’est pas possible aujourd’hui ! 💳 pic.twitter.com/344dgMyt7w — Disneyland Paris bons plans (@Disneylandpbp) November 8, 2022

This comes just days after the Disneyland Paris Resort suffered another power outage, The Resort had actually faced multiple outages in the last few weeks, indicating that systems may need to be replaced to resolve the issue.

As of now, there’s no word on when the outage will be fixed.

Disneyland Paris is, to many, the most beautiful Disney Park in the world. With its own version of beloved attractions like Phantom Manor, Big Thunder Mountain, and Hyperspace Mountain, tons of characters meeting Guests of all ages, world-class entertainment offerings, and so much more, it’s not hard to see why the Parisian Park is a fan favorite.

The Resort recently welcomed its own version of Avengers Campus, which first opened at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

The new addition to the Walt Disney Studios Park features WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure as well as the new Avengers Assemble: Fight Force coaster, which replaced the Park’s version of Disney’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. Instead of featuring the legendary band Aerosmith, the ride now puts Guests on a mission right next to Captain Marvel and Iron Man.

