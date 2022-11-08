Multiple Disney Attractions Now Offline, Closed at Park

It’s no secret that Disney is constantly closing its rides for routine refurbishments and maintenance. Recently, we saw Splash Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Expedition Everest all close for refurbishment, and while we missed each one dearly, we recognize this is an important part of the ride itself.

During a closure, Disney can make sure everything is working correctly and update anything if they need to.

This is true for the international al Disney Parks as well. When looking at Disneyland Paris’ calendar, you will notice two major attractions have been added to the list of upcoming closures.

The first being Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains, or, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. This is a classic attraction that can be found at many Disney Parks and Resorts, although to the dismay of many, was removed from Magic Kingdom at The Walt Disney World Resort several years ago.

The attraction is closed as of November 7 and is set to reopen November 19.

The other attraction that is closing is the Disneyland Railroad. This is also an iconic part of the Disney Parks and can also be found at multiple other Disney Resorts. But again, this attraction has been missing from Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World for quite some time now due to the ongoing construction of Disney’s new TRON roller coaster. More on the Disneyland Railroad below: