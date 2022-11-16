Disney Officially Restores Uncensored Nude Scene In Classic 80s Tom Hanks Movie

Even Woody can’t believe what he’s hearing.

Tom Hanks is one of the world’s most commercial, celebrated, and beloved actors. Known for his long career of work across multiple genres, Hanks had built up legions of fans and is seen as one of the industry’s more reliable stars — if Hanks is attached, chances are the project will be relatively decent (2022’s Pinocchio, notwithstanding).

For Disney, Hanks has been involved in many of the House of Mouse’s movies. From the likes of Splash (1984), the Touchstone Pictures presentation with Daryl Hannah, to his legendary turn as the toy Sheriff Woody in Disney Pixar’s Toy Story (1995), Hanks’ long partnership with The Walt Disney Company has garnered the two-time Academy Award winner the status of being in North America’s top five highest-grossing actors of all time.

While the Toy Story franchise is arguably the actor’s most universally loved work, Touchstone’s Splash was a surprising hit. Considered to be one of the best films of 1984, and receiving a nomination for Best Original Screenplay (penned by Bruce Jay Friedman, Lowell Ganz, Brian Grazer, and Babaloo Mandel), Ron Howard’s movie fared well with critics and fans alike.

Hanks, who played the lead, Allen Bauer, was joined in Splash by Daryl Hannah as the woman-turned-mermaid, Madison, as well as Eugene Levy as Dr. Walter Kornbluth, and the late John Candy as Freddie Bauer. It is Splash that caused a stir from both sides when it became available on the Disney streaming service, Disney+ in 2020.

Two years ago, Splash arrived on Disney+ with one famous scene edited. The original scene shows Hannah’s Madison in an embrace with Hanks’ Allen on the beach before turning and running towards the sea, completely nude, however, upon its streaming release, Disney had elongated Hannah’s locks in order to cover her bare backside. This, of course, caused contention with some. On one side, people argued that more explicit imagery can be seen on network television, while others, such as the Parents TV and Media Council, celebrated the edits, stating at the time:

Disney+ removed nudity from the film ‘Splash’ this week – kudos to the company for keeping its service family friendly. “Making those edits does not make the film unrecognizable or unwatchable,” said PTC President Tim Winter.

Noticeably, over the last couple of years, Disney has worked more fluidly with their stance on what is and isn’t “family-friendly”. Largely controlled by their use of the new parental controls after shows like Netflix’s Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones, dropped on the service, Disney has also now removed the infamous edits, with Hannah’s backside now reinstated in the movie Splash.

Disney’s synopsis of Splash is as follows:

Tom Hanks stars as Allen Bauer, a workaholic who’s convinced he can’t fall in love…until he’s mysteriously rescued at sea by the mermaid of his dreams. Soon Allen and Madison (Daryl Hannah) are swept away by a hilarious and heartwarming romance. Ron Howard directs a star-studded cast, including Eugene Levy and hilarious John Candy, in a magical tale. Contains tobacco depictions.

