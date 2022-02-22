‘Toy Story’ Star Tom Hanks Is Reuniting With Iconic ‘Forrest Gump’ Team

Tom Hanks is a Disney fan-favorite. From voicing iconic cowboy Woody in the Toy Story franchise to playing Walt Disney himself in Saving Mr. Banks (2013), Hanks has had a storied career with The Walt Disney Company.

However, the actor’s most iconic role is arguably that of Forrest Gump, in the 1994 Paramount Pictures film of the same name.

The movie has become an intrinsic part of American popular culture — almost everyone has quoted, “Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get” at some point or another — and, now, Hanks is reuniting with the team that brought Gump to life.

Per a new report:

Forrest Gump and Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis is reportedly set to direct a feature film adaptation of Richard McGuire's graphic novel Here. The film, which is set to reteam Zemeckis with Gump star Tom Hanks, does not yet have a distributors, but there are reportedly several studios and streaming services eyeing it, according to Deadline. Eric Roth, who adapted Forrest Gump for the screen, will do the same with Here. While Forrest Gump followed Hanks's titular character across decades of American history, Here will center on a single room, and the people who inhabit it over the course of decades.

Here began as a six-page story in a 1989 issue of Raw and became a fully-fledged graphic novel in 2014.

What’s next for Toy Story?

As for Hanks’s future with Disney, many fans anticipate that his Toy Story character, Woody, will ultimately get a standalone film like Tim Allen’s Buzz Lightyear.

Although Lightyear himself will be voiced by Chris Evans instead of Allen in the upcoming Pixar Animation Studios film, the project will provide Toy Story fans with the backstory that led to the creation of Allen’s famous character within the Toy Story universe.

The official description of Lightyear reads:

A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy, “Lightyear” follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside a group of ambitious recruits (voices of Keke Palmer, Dale Soules and Taika Waititi), and his robot companion Sox (voice of Peter Sohn). Also joining the cast are Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr. Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director “Finding Dory”) and produced by Galyn Susman (“Toy Story That TimeForgot”), “Lightyear” releases June 17, 2022.

The teaser trailer for Lightyear can be viewed below:

You can currently stream all four Toy Story movies — Toy Story (1995), Toy Story 2 (1999), Toy Story 3 (2010), and Toy Story 4 (2019) — on Disney+ anytime.

Are you glad Tom Hanks is reuniting with the iconic team behind Forrest Gump?