One of the most popular attractions in Disneyland reopened today, and thousands of fans are eager to experience it despite long lines.

Disneyland Resort is home to many fan-favorite attractions like Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Haunted Mansion, Incredicoaster, and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!, welcoming millions of Guests every year, eager to experience the fun and thrills at the California theme park. And while some attractions at Disneyland are unavailable due to refurbishment, a popular attraction reopened its doors today with one of the longest wait times in the entire Resort.

Matterhorn Bobsleds is once again open at Disneyland Park, inviting Guests to “hurtle through a snow-capped mountain on a speeding alpine sled while avoiding the clutches of the Abominable Snowman.” The attraction closed on August 8 for an initially indefinite refurbishment, which was later announced to last through October 13, meaning that work on the attraction concluded yesterday.

While seeing the beloved attraction close was disappointing to many fans who couldn’t experience this classic during their visit to the Happiest Place on Earth, Guests can now test their courage as they experience one of Disneyland’s most thrilling rides and try to avoid the clutches of the Abominable Snowman.