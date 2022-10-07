Disney Clarifies Stance After Park Passes Vanish at Disneyland

The Park Pass reservation system has been in effect at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort for quite some time. Though opinion on the theme park booking system remains a contention for Guests, mostly due to the restrictions of the Park Hopper feature, many have accepted that this is now part of the Disney Park experience.

For Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Southern California, Park Passes after a certain 2023 date have vanished, leaving Guests wishing to visit The Happiest Place On Earth unable to do so just yet. But The Walt Disney Company has clarified its stance on the current unavailability in a new announcement.

The Park Pass allows Guests to secure the first Park they wish to visit on each day of their Disney vacation. At Walt Disney World, Guests can choose between Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, while over at Disneyland Resort, Guests can select to start at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park. From 2 p.m. at Disney World and 1 p.m. at Disneyland, Guests can then move between the other locations using the Park Hopper feature. A valid theme park ticket must also be used alongside the Park Pass reservation system.

Relatively easy to decipher in its concept, Park Passes have also caused problems during their time at the Parks. Guests unfamiliar with the change have found themselves blocked from entering a Disney Park even with their purchased ticket; some dates become completely unavailable during busy seasons meaning a speedy selection is a must; and, for the Magic Key Passholders in California, the availability of dates triggered a lawsuit levied against the Disneyland Resort.

In more positive news relating to Park Passes post-January 8, 2023, Disney has acknowledged the vanishing of select dates. In a new blog post on Disney Parks Blog, which details the experiences coming to the Anaheim Resort for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder, Public Relations Director Kelsey Lynch said:

Additional news and details for the Disney100 celebration at Disneyland Resort will be shared ahead of the debut on Jan. 27, 2023. As you begin to plan your trip to visit Disneyland Resort for the Disney100 anniversary, please know that theme park reservation availability for Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park is currently paused for dates beyond Jan. 8, 2023, and will resume for guests in the coming weeks

The company advises staying close to Disney Parks Blog in order to find out just when those Park Pass dates will be unpaused. Usually, the Resort uses a 120-day rolling system for available Park Pass selections but since mid-September dates after January 8, have remained suspended.

The celebrations surrounding Disney100 were first shared at this year’s D23 Expo where Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro revealed that the centennial of The Walt Disney Company would have its primary events located in Walt’s first theme park.

For Disney100, a number of experiences will debut for Guests visiting the Disney Resort from January 27, 2023, onwards. They include a new nighttime spectacular taking over Sleeping Beauty Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. called “Wondrous Journeys” at Disneyland Park, and another, World of Color — One, at Disney California Adventure Park. Disney also revealed that while Mickey’s Toontown will remain closed until spring 2023, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will open with the launch of Disney100 on January 27, also. The Magic Happens parade will return to the Resort in the spring.

