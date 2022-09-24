“Entitled” Guest Grabs Character Without Consent, Photo Gets Immediately Rejected

Do not touch the characters! Guests are constantly reminded to manage their excitement when around the performing Cast Members, but unfortunately, some just cannot help themselves.

Over at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Southern California, fans of the Star Wars universe can experience the feat of Imagineering known as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge located in Disneyland Park.

Along with the lifesize Millennium Falcon and the popular Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction, Guests can also catch famous characters strolling the Black Spire Outpost in Batuu including Kylo Ren, Rey, Chewbacca, and newcomers Boba Fett and the mercenary Fennec Shand.

When Disney Parks made the announcement that pre-sequel trilogy characters were making their Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge debut, some of the more canon dedicated fans of the franchise questioned the decision. But, for the most part, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand’s inclusion at Disneyland was a welcome surprise. The two arrived at the Disneyland Resort at the end of May, fresh from their six-part Disney+ TV show, The Book of Boba Fett.

And for Mando fans, the Mandalorian Din Djarin and Grogu (The Child AKA “Baby Yoda”) will join the pair sometime in mid-November — as announced recently by Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro, and The Mandalorian showrunner, Jon Favreau at the D23 Expo 2022.

The popularity of these characters, especially Din Djarin, has sparked fear from some Disney fans over the characters being harassed and touched by overexcited Guests. It has been seen before with the likes of Beauty and the Beast (1991) bad boy, Gaston — the character famously rejected a Guest after she touched his chest without consent. Likewise, reports of harassment from previous Captain Jack Sparrow performers have also been shared.

And consent is something many have decried over a recent video of bounty hunter Boba Fett being grabbed by a Guest while strolling through Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

A video from Skywalker Pan, and shared on TikTok by buckets.n.stuff shows the moment a Guest charges in front of Boba Fett, grabs his arm, and then becomes shocked that she is denied a photo opportunity.

Some of y’all need to learn how to act at a Disney park.

Shared just days ago, the video has amassed just shy of 400,000 views with the majority of comments showing solidarity for the Cast Member being inappropriately touched. As many point out, the actions toward Boba Fett may signal an even worse approach to Din Djarin when he makes his Disneyland debut in just over a month’s time. One comment sums up the interactions on the viral video — “Consent… Learn it. Teach it. GET IT.”

While the “Mando-Verse” characters are increasingly popular, there are currently no plans to bring them to the Walt Disney World Resort. Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will retain its sequel-era characters for now, but chances are Mando and Grogu will make their way to the east coast sometime in the near future. For now, Guests will have to remain happy with drinking at Oga’s Cantina, building lightsabers at Sa’vi’s Workshop — Handbuilt Lightsabers and droids at Droid Depot, and piloting Han Solo’s beloved spaceship on Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run.

Have you ever witnessed inappropriate toward a Disney character before? Let us know in the comments down below!

