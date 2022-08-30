Johnny Depp, MTV Receive Backlash From Amber Heard’s Sister For VMA’s

Posted on by Kelly Coffey 1 Comment
amber and whitney heard (left) johnny depp dior (right)

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., were filled with memorable moments, amazing performances, and surprise appearances.

One of those surprise appearances was from Pirates of the Caribbean actor, Johnny Depp, who is now getting a ton of backlash from Amber Heard supporters.

johnny depp at vmas
Credit: Screenshot via ET/MTV

During the VMA’s, many fans of the actor were ecstatic and surprised when they spotted Depp’s augmented-reality face on the helmet of a giant Moonperson floating in the air. “You know what? I needed the work,” Depp said.

The VMA’s cut to a commercial break, but when it returned, Depp was still floating in his astronaut suit, to which he then said “Hey, VMAs, let’s get back to the f***ing music, shall we?”

Others, however, were not happy to see the Edward Scissorhands actor appear — including Amber Heard’s sister.

whitney heard and amber heard
Credit: Whitney Heard/Instagram

Whitney Heard, 34, reacted to the Johnny Depp appearance on her Instagram Story, saying “I stand with Amber Heard” and sharing a graphic that renamed the VMA’s to the “DVMA’s,” a possible reference to domestic violence.

“@MTV you’re disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters…,” she wrote.

Johnny Depp in the courtroom, wearing sunglasses.
Credit: Screenshot via Law&Crime Network on YouTube

This was first “public” appearance since the Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp defamation trial.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor recently sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, (Aquaman (2018), The Rum Diary (2011), Drive Angry Piper (2011), and more) for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms. Heard countersued Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

The trial ended on Wednesday, June 1, where the jury found Ms. Heard defamed Mr. Depp by publicly accusing him of domestic abuse. The jury found that Mr. Depp proved Ms. Heard lied about her allegations.

In Heard’s countersuit against Depp, the jury found that Depp’s former attorney, Adam Waldman, publicly defamed her. Heard now owes Depp $15 million. Depp owes Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

Johnny Depp sits on the stand in court.
Credit: Screenshot via Law&Crime Network on YouTube

However, due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Madds Mikkelson. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Although rumors began surfacing the internet saying Depp may return to play Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Depp’s team has shut down those rumors, saying Depp has not accepted an offer at this time.

Were you excited to see Johnny Depp at the 2022 VMA’s months after the Amber Heard trial? Or do youo agree with Whitney Heard? Let us know in the comments below.

