Twitter Mocks “Disney Adult” Throwing ‘Toy Story’ Birthday Party For Dog

Though so-called “Disney Adults” have become a hot topic on social media for the past few years, passionate adult Disney fans have always existed. Walt Disney said he welcomed Guests of all ages at his Park and regularly saw childless grown-ups enjoying Disneyland Park. The Walt Disney Company even leaned into the phenomenon with a marketing campaign enticing childless “Disney Adults” to visit the Parks in the 1990s.

Unfortunately, many so-called “Disney Adults” have been the target of relentless harassment, such as one woman who shared a video of herself hugging Pluto for the first time since the start of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A proposal at Disneyland Paris also incited debate when a Cast Member snatched a ring out of a male Guest’s hands to usher them off a stage in front of the Disney Park’s castle. The couple claimed to have permission to use the stage, and The Walt Disney Company apologized. The incident sparked a fierce online debate on theme Park proposals, specifically at Disney Parks, and reignited the conversation about “Disney Adults.”

The latest target of social media harassment is Crystal (@crystaaals_), a woman with just over 2,400 Twitter followers that wanted to share her dog’s Toy Story (1995) themed birthday party with her friends and family:

Two Infinity and Beyond 💫

Two Infinity and Beyond 💫 pic.twitter.com/UkS3XCfUtZ — Crystal (@crystaaals_) August 29, 2022

Among supportive comments were many insulting Crystal for having the Disney party for her pup. From @GabrielNgansi:

Having a bday party for a dog like it’s a human is crazy — Gabriel Ngansi Pharrell (@GabrielNgansi) August 30, 2022

Another user took issue with Crystal calling the dog “bb,” an abbreviation for “baby.” @itsurboiray wrote:

What baby? Where's the baby? Surely you can't be referring to the dog as a baby 🤦‍♂️ — All rise for the judge (@itsurboiray) August 30, 2022

@amnowfree replied with a confused GIF, saying it was the first time they’d ever seen a pet owner throw a birthday party and that it seemed like a “waste of money” but “kinda cute:”

I was today years old when I learnt pet owners are doing birthdays for dogs now 🤔Something kinda cute about it but also kinda wasting money. Lol yall got energy though but cool interesting pic.twitter.com/ZeMJadFOrP — INF⚖ॐ (@amnowfree) August 30, 2022

Hundreds of others, however, were inspired to share photos of their pets’ birthday parties, including many with adorable Disney themes! @natalietbh threw her two-year-old a similar Toy Story (1995) inspired bash:

Happy Birthday to your boy! Mine turned two in June 🥺 pic.twitter.com/K3fT9kLo3c — nat (@natalietbh) August 30, 2022

@JappaLou was so happy to see others throwing doggie birthday parties since they’re the only one that does it in their family:

I feel like everyone in my real life thinks I'm ridiculous for doing this for my dogs!! — Jappa☘️ (@JappaLou) August 30, 2022

What do you think of the Toy Story and Toy Story 2 (1999) themed doggie birthday bash?