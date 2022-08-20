Teen Hid Stolen Gun Between Candy Bars In Gucci Backpack at Disney World

Walt Disney World Resort — and other Disney Parks around the globe — would not operate as seamlessly as they do without the efforts of their hard-working Cast Members each and every day.

Unfortunately, however, life is not always magical for Disney Parks Cast Members, who sometimes find themselves tasked with handling unruly Guests, breaking up major fights, and dealing with drunken antics.

This year, in fact, Cast Members have face some particularly unfortunate situations, including a woman suffering a brain bleed during a fireworks-related fight, a former educator posing as a security guard to steal an R2-D2 statue, and a woman assaulting her husband at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park.

Now, a newly-released Orange County Sheriff’s Department report shares details about another incident that occurred at Animal Kingdom in June.

Per FOX 35 Orlando:

…a security guard at the entrance of Disney’s Animal Kingdom was inspecting the teen’s bag and saw multiple juice boxes and candy bars before finding a small handgun at the bottom of the green Gucci backpack. Security spoke to the boy’s mother, who was with him, and she explained that they were visiting from Alabama and that his sister had given him the bag for him to use during the trip to Florida. The mother and her son stated they did not know the gun was in the backpack and the teen said he only brought it so he could bring snacks to Animal Kingdom, the report states.

The mother did acknowledge that she knew her daughter had owned a handgun for approximately two years. Over the course of the investigation, Florida deputies discovered that the gun — “a black Lorcin with a pink grip” — had been reported stolen from the daughter’s vehicle in May 2022.

It is unknown if the unnamed teenager stole the gun from his sister, or if other circumstances are at play.

The gun was not loaded at the time the teen was trying to enter Disney World. Per the local FOX affiliate, “charges will reportedly be filed on the teen with the State Attorney’s Office and he was issued a trespassing warning.”

What do you think about this latest gun incident at Disney World?

