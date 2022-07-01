Woman Brings Loaded Gun to Disney World, Gets Banned From Parks

A Guest claims to have unknowingly brought in an outlawed item to the Walt Disney World Resort recently.

A concerning situation unfolded at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida recently with one Guest “accidentally bringing a loaded gun to a Park. The event took place on May 28, when a 44-year-old woman was visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth” and got into a fight with her husband.

The fight between the two started after her husband wanted to bring his 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun on their trip, as stated in the official Orange County Sheriff’s Report as reported by Newsweek.

The Guest along with the rest of her family made their way to Disney’s Hollywood Studios with both a stroller and a cooler. As the Guests went through security and metal detectors, Cast Members noticed something was off.

Security asked to check the Guest’s possessions, eventually finding a gun with 12 rounds of ammunition loaded into it.

Authorities asked the woman why they had brought a gun. She claimed that she didn’t know the gun was in the bag, saying she felt “embarrassed about the situation.” The woman has been banned from Disney property.

This is just the latest instance of a Guest bringing a loaded weapon onto Disney property. A few weeks ago, a similar situation unfolded, with a Guest bringing several weapons and ammunition to Disney Springs.

We also reported on a similar story earlier this year which found a Guest trying to carry a bag with a gun into the Magic Kingdom. The Guest was eventually tackled after resisting, after which they ingested a small suspicious bag.

