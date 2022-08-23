“I’m done,” “Enough is Enough,” Fans Discuss Ending Loyalty to Disney

Many Disney fans aren’t pleased with The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek. The controversial executive replaced Bob Iger in 2020, and fans started a petition to replace him within a year of his promotion.

Chapek has helped the Disney Parks debut new EPCOT attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and even a new land – Avengers Campus – at Disneyland Paris. He also introduced the Disney Genie app, bringing the controversial Genie+ and Lightning Lane system with it.

But ticket prices have gone up, and complimentary amenities like the Magical Express and FastPass+ have disappeared. The Annual Passholder and Magic Key programs at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort have been gutted.

One TikToker, @sayheyjames, wonders what it will take for Disney Parks fans to give up on the Mouse:

“By now, we all know this guy, Bob, sucks. He’s raised the prices for the tickets to go to the Parks,” James said in the video. “He’s cut down on staff. Employees have said that the rides break down all the time; the environment that they work in is awful. But his salary has increased.”

“At what point is enough enough for you? What’s the hard line for you that’s going to get you to be like, ‘You know what? I’m not renewing my Pass. I’m not visiting the Parks anymore. I’ve had it,’” James asked. “Personally, I thought when the Annual Passholders – sorry, Magic Key holders – were called ‘unfavorable Guests,’ I thought that was going to be it. But I was wrong.”

Many fans said they’ve found a middle ground, like Carina Jahn (@shibainugal). Jahn explained that while her family still takes one Disney Park vacation per year, they’ve decided to explore other attractions in Orlando, Florida, instead of sticking to Disney.

@itsrebecca.notbecky said she’s already hit her breaking point, opting to purchase Annual Passes for Universal Studios Hollywood and Knott’s Berry Farm instead of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

“Somebody needs to save Disney before all the magic is gone,” @soraissassy said. Theodore Allegrini (theodoreallegrin) agreed but said Disney was still their family’s happy place:

“Honestly no idea … since Disney is more than him for a lot of us it’s our place where we can let go… so when it no longer is our happy place … But the magic is slipping and it feels like just another theme park.”

Pam Hopkins (@p4disney) took a more positive approach. “He will be a past employee one day.. plus one person doesn’t affect my life. I still love me the Disney magic,” Hopkins wrote.

Has your family hit a breaking point with Disney?