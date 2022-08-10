Chapek Says 50% of Disney Parks Guests Buy Genie+, Park Reservations Here to Stay

Disney’s Genie+ replaced the Fastpass+ service at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in 2021. Disney Parks fans were immediately frustrated with the paid aspect of the Disney Genie service.

Guests can select Lightning Lane return times for their favorite attractions for $20 per Guest per day at Disneyland and $15 per Guest per day at Walt Disney World.

When Genie+ debuted, Guests could purchase the service ahead of their vacation. But too many Guests utilized the service, leading Disney to warn Guests ahead of purchasing that their favorite attractions may not be unavailable on the nonrefundable service.

Despite fan complaints, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek boasted about the success of the Disney Genie in the company’s Q2 earnings call earlier this year, one of the first since the service debuted. On Wednesday, Chapek once again mentioned Genie+ in the third quarter earnings call:

“Even our Genie product, which we released short of a year ago, now about 50% of the people who come through the gate, buy up to that Genie product… which you can see in results of our yields.”

According to Chapek, roughly half of Guests at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort purchase Genie+, which could explain the crowded lines and difficulty booking popular attractions

Chapek also mentioned that the unpopular Park reservation system allows the Disney Parks to spread demand and indicated that it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon:

“Our reservation system really does a great job spreading demand. If we see any spikiness, we can smooth that in a way we couldn’t before… and we’re real pleased we did that.”

Do you like Genie+ and the Park Pass reservation system? Let us know in the comments.