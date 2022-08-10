Chapek Says 50% of Disney Parks Guests Buy Genie+, Park Reservations Here to Stay

Disney’s Genie+ replaced the Fastpass+ service at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in 2021. Disney Parks fans were immediately frustrated with the paid aspect of the Disney Genie service.
Guests can select Lightning Lane return times for their favorite attractions for $20 per Guest per day at Disneyland and $15 per Guest per day at Walt Disney World.
When Genie+ debuted, Guests could purchase the service ahead of their vacation. But too many Guests utilized the service, leading Disney to warn Guests ahead of purchasing that their favorite attractions may not be unavailable on the nonrefundable service.
Related: Crowds Pour Into Magic Kingdom, Guests Forced to Wait In Massive Lines
“Even our Genie product, which we released short of a year ago, now about 50% of the people who come through the gate, buy up to that Genie product… which you can see in results of our yields.”
“Our reservation system really does a great job spreading demand. If we see any spikiness, we can smooth that in a way we couldn’t before… and we’re real pleased we did that.”