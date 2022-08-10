CEO Bob Chapek Wants “More Disney” at EPCOT

An overhaul at EPCOT was announced ahead of the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary Celebration in October 2021 but was interrupted in 2020 by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite delays, new attractions and new neighborhoods have debuted at EPCOT. In 2021, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure opened in the France pavilion in the World Showcase. This May, EPCOT debuted its first rollercoaster, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

In The Walt Disney Company’s third-quarter earnings call, CEO Bob Chapek noted that he was incredibly proud of the indoor rollercoaster. He also said it’s part of an effort to make EPCOT “more family-friendly” and “more Disney.”

While Walt Disney World Resort fans are excited at any new Disney Parks attractions, many want EPCOT to remain a reflection of Walt Disney’s original vision: the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow.

When EPCOT opened, it contained few Disney Intellectual Properties (IPs), but many have been added in recent years. A Moana (2016) inspired water walkthrough attraction is currently under construction at the Disney Park!

Though fans might not like changes at EPCOT, it looks like they’re here to stay. Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products reported exceeding earning expectations by nearly $1 billion last quarter, which included the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.

More on EPCOT

While World Showcase has remained the same at EPCOT, it is now joined by World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery – which replaced Future World, the former home of Innoventions.

According to Disney, EPCOT is “Where the Impossible Becomes Possible.” It’s home to the International Food & Wine Festival, Festival of the Arts, and International Festival of the Holidays, including the famous Candlelight Processional.

EPCOT’s Park Icon is one of its original attractions, Spaceship Earth. The slow-moving dark ride was supposed to receive an update for the 50th Anniversary Celebration, but the refurbishment is indefinitely postponed.

The World Showcase is home to 11 countries: Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Morocco, Japan, the United States, Italy, Germany, China, Norway, and Mexico.

If you’re planning a trip to EPCOT, it’s accessible by Disney Water Transportation, the Disney Skyliner, the Monorail, and Disney bus transportation!

