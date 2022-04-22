Disney Surprises Guests With Access To EPCOT Experience Before It Opens

One of the newest offerings coming to Walt Disney World Resort is set to open in just days.

Disney announced yesterday that the all-new Connections Cafe and Eatery, located at EPCOT, would be opening on April 27.

However, Disney Park Guests were surprised to find that the new experience was already open for them to enjoy yesterday.

User U/dhoppy203 shared a photo of the new restaurant and said their experience was “amazing.”

Connections soft opened today. Had the apple pie gelato shake, it was amazing!

Disney gave all the new details about the restaurant on their official blog, which can be read below:

If you’re walking past Spaceship Earth on your way into the park, you’ll find Connections Café and Eatery on the left-hand side. Floor-to-ceiling windows give you a full view of the bright, open space featuring modern décor and inviting aromas of pastries baking, fresh coffee brewing and delicious burgers on the grill. Since World Celebration is located in the center of the park, Connections Café & Eatery offers some incredible views. From a Xandarian Starblaster on one side to Spaceship Earth on the other, this is a great spot to sit back and enjoy quality time with friends and family around a tasty meal or drink. I think I’ve found my new favorite EPCOT hangout! Whether you prefer coffee or tea, people from all over the globe love sitting together to savor a brewed beverage. This idea is on prominent display in Connections Café through a colorful showcase of how various cultures enjoy their favorite drinks. If you love watching cooking shows like I do, you’ll be captivated by the chefs at work in three show kitchens. Catch them grilling, sautéing and baking everything from burgers to pizzas and sprinkling a little extra pixie dust on delightful desserts from milkshakes to waffles. And while you’re enjoying your meal or that much-needed cup of coffee, don’t forget to look down! There are three original floor inlays inspired by Walt’s 1966 “Florida Project” site plans, where EPCOT was to serve as the literal and conceptual “center” of Walt Disney World. Thoughtful details like these really bring this location to life by honoring the original dream of EPCOT and the magic of possibility. The park’s original DNA is woven throughout Connections Café and Eatery, the latest example of how this EPCOT transformation honors our past while moving us forward into the future.

In addition to Connections opening soon, Disney’s all-new coaster Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is set to open this May at EPCOT.

