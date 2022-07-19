Disney Doubles Down on Attendance Limits, Imposes Wait Time For Entire Land 

If there is one thing that The Walt Disney Company are slowly implementing across their entire Disney Parks division, it’s restrictions, systems, and services that seemingly enhance Guest experience — at least in their own opinion.

Next, in this long line of procedures will be, what looks like, a restriction on entering the brand new Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris.

Disneyland Paris, the former Euro Disneyland Park and now the sprawling Disney Resort encompassing Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village, is currently amid its 3oth anniversary. With new offerings like Disney D-light, the drone pre-show of Disney Illuminations, the Dream… and Shine Brighter! cavalcade, and the Gardens of Wonder, the 30th anniversary is a momentous celebration akin to the one being celebrated in Orlando, Central Florida at the Walt Disney World Resort.

With plenty to do, and many Disney hotel destinations to stay at such as Disney’s Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel and the soon-to-be-reopened Disneyland Hotel, the Disney Resort in France is a popular vacation destination for local and international Guests. The Parks will soon be busier, though, when Disney opens its second Marvel-themed Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park.

Having already opened to media and Annual Passholders, Avengers Campus will debut to the public on July 20, 2022. Featuring rides like Spider-Man W.E.B Adventure, and the reinvented Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster attraction, Avengers Assemble: Flight Force featuring Iron Man and Captain Marvel, Disneyland Paris brings both a familiar and new experience to Guests.

But…

In what looks like a new addition to the Disneyland Paris app, a wait time will be imposed to enter Avengers Campus.

The landing page for the Avengers Campus, states the following:

The time indicated to access Marvel Avengers Campus is currently an estimate because we discover a little more every day about this new adventure! Note: waiting times at attractions do not take into account waiting at the entrance to the land.

While the attraction information, like the one here for Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, also disclaims that the wait time of the attraction is not inclusive of the wait time to get into the land:

Please note: Attraction wait times do not take into account the wait time to enter the land.

A similar operation was active during the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, so the decision to follow suit with Avengers Campus isn’t new. However, what is new is the increasing frustration at Disney Parks for making the experience to enjoy their Resorts more and more difficult.

Wait times and attraction restrictions have become the norm at Disney Parks post-pandemic. The Park Pass and Park Hopper reservation systems in Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort will continue into 2024, while the arrival of Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane still garners backlash to this day, with Guests having to pay to ride their favorite ride using the old “FastPass” entrances across the Parks. At Tokyo Disney Resort, The Oriental Land Company stated that Guest Experience is paramount, with capacity likely to continue being reduced.

All signs point to Disney Parks not easing up on Park restrictions and crowd-control systems any time soon. Only time will tell if the wait at Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus will be indefinite, and whether The Walt Disney Company will impose this procedure on other forthcoming lands and expansions, such as the refurbishment of Mickey’s Toontown at Anaheim’s Disneyland Resort.

What do you think of this new wait system? Let us know in the comments down below!