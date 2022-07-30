Two Disney World Parks Completely Unavailable For Ticket Holders Next Week

As we speed through the weekend towards the week ahead, its clear demand for the Walt Disney World Resort continues to remain high as two entire Disney Parks at the Orlando Resort are booked solid — if you haven’t got a Park Pass for Disney’s two busiest Parks then you can no longer visit, even if you have a ticket!

The Park Pass reservation system at the Walt Disney World Resort, and other locations like Southern California’s Disneyland Resort, require Guests to have a reservation in addition to a theme park ticket. Guests take the responsibility of booking their Park Passes in conjunction with their ticket purchase, and with both, can enter their selected Park. It will stay in effect until at least 2024.

Every Disney World Park — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studi0s — require a Park Pass reservation, meaning if a Guest wants to ride Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Hollywood Studios or Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom at rope drop then they better have a slot booked for those Parks well in advance — of course, there is the Park Hopper function which allows Guests to jump to another Disney Park from 2 p.m. But with virtual queues to navigate, Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lanes to buy, schedule, and stack, and dining reservations to plan, it’s all a bit regimented at The Most Magical Place On Earth at present.

Looking ahead to next week, we can see via the official Walt Disney World Resort website that both Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Theme Park are completely unavailable for theme park ticket holders and selected Disney hotel Resort Guests.

Both EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park are still available for Guests to book. So while time has run out to visit these Parks first, Guests can head to EPCOT to ride the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind or stroll around World Showcase, or even take a peek at the continuing Future World regeneration. Or, see the animals of the Kilimanjaro Safari and ride the Expedition Everest — Legend of the Forbidden Mountain attraction at Animal Kingdom, until 2 p.m. rolls around and Guests can peruse Main Street, U.S.A. and secure their Disney Enchantment fireworks viewing spot in front of Cinderella Castle.

While Park Passes are blocked out for general theme park ticket admission, Annual Passholders still have completely open availability as seen in the screenshot below (August 3 is blacked out due to ITM already visiting the Parks on this date):

As summer crowds descend on the Parks, and international travel perks up due to school break, it looks like Walt Disney World Resort is set for a busy few months.

