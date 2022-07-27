Disney Is “A Total Nightmare” Says Guest, “They Are Taking People’s Money”

Everyone knows Disney World is “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” with all of the four Parks packed to the brim with exciting rides, attractions, and fine dining. The Disney resort in Orlando, Florida, proves to be insanely popular, with the Magic Kingdom being the most-visited theme Park in the entire world.

However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic s well as other reasons, the Disney Parks have struggled recently, with Guests seeing increasing prices with content seemingly being removed. From lackluster food, smaller portion sizes, quality control issues, and price increases in seemingly every area, Guests are starting to become frustrated with the Walt Disney World experience.

In the past, we have covered multiple fan and Guest reactions to the costly nature of a Disney World vacation, with many making the same claim that “it’s not worth it.” A recent social media post exemplified this claim with one very distraught Guest claiming that Disney is currently “a nightmare.” The post begins with the following statement:

We’re currently on day 5 of our 14 day dream holiday in Orlando. Feeling really cheated and I don’t know how Disney world get away with charging the prices they charge without a riot. They are taking peoples money and can’t provide what you are paying for. We can’t get on anything. Seriously. It’s a total nightmare.

The Guest continues describing various issues they encountered while visiting Disney World, mostly with incredibly long wait times. For a ride like Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the Guest claims that it was nearly impossible to get on:

Two rides that we really wanted to go on Pandora – waited for 3.5 hours to get on the line at the very beginning of the day and only got on because we were there when it opened. Guardians of the galaxy – couldn’t get in at all. No standby queue, no lightening lane passes had to pay $170 more to get individual lightening lane passes IN ADDITION to our park tickets and genie plus passes

The Guest continues to talk about crowd issues, this time at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This makes sense as the Park has what is arguably the most popular area in any of the Disney Parks currently, that being Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Here Guests can live out their own Star Wars adventure, riding incredible rides and trying some delicious(?) snacks and beverages.

However, this was not so much the case for this Guest and many others:

Had to leave Hollywood studios without getting onto any of the Star Wars rides as a member of our party passed out after standing in a queue for the Aerosmith ride and we didn’t want to wait another three hours in the heat. There was no cover or shade. The fans were inadequate and few and far between. There are too many people, we tried to watch the fireworks in the evening and the whole time we had a Disney cast member screaming at everyone to stay within the yellow lines. Ruining the whole experience

One of the most common responses to the post was Disney’s Genie+ and Lightning Lane Systems. These were put in place recently and have been controversial within the Disney community ever since, to say the least.

In theory, this paid service should enhance Guests’ experience at the Parks, but in practice, it seems to just be an expensive itinerary planner for some, while others love it.

These paid services allow Guests to skip lines for a price, meaning Disney now has a financial incentive to have long lines. At Disney World, for $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time. At Disneyland, the cost is slightly higher at $20.00 per Guest.

One user described the current state of Disney, saying, “Disney World definitely not the same place I remember from when I was a kid. Now they nickle-and-dime you at every turn on top of their already skyrocketing prices. Everything is IP-based now instead of experience-based. It’s just a shell of what it used to be”.

Despite this rather harsh assessment of the Orlando, Florida Park and Disney Parks in general, hundreds of thousands of people still visit every year. If you have been to Walt Disney World Resort as of late, you likely realized that whether you are visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Parks are often packed with people.

When the Parks reopened in 2020, we saw a lull in Guests as there were very few who were traveling as well as Disney has a very small capacity limit. Now, the Parks seem as packed as ever, with almost every ride reaching hour-long waits daily. At the end of the day, it’s up to you to decide whether or not a trip to Disney is worth it, if you enjoy it, that’s all there is to it.

It’s been a big year for the Walt Disney World Resort as well, with EPCOT receiving two new rides in the span of just a few months. Last October saw the opening of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in the France Pavillion, and in just a few weeks, we will see the incredibly-exciting Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind open as well. While the ride is not open yet, some very lucky Guests have been able to preview the ride and are absolutely loving it so far. Many are calling it a mix between Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and Space Mountain.

While the Walt Disney World Resort may be facing issues and appear as a “nightmare” to some Guests, there’s still a lot to love and enjoy, with plenty more coming in the future.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.

Have you noticed any issues with the Disney Parks and Resorts lately?

