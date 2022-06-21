Lucasfilm Exec. Promises ‘Kenobi’ Finale Includes A Must-Watch “‘Star Wars’ Moment”

Lucasfilm Executive, Tracy Cannobbio shared on Twitter that the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale has some of her favorite moments out of all of Star Wars.

With over 11 movies and several Star Wars shows, there are quite a few memorable moments, but Cannobbio makes it clear that the Kenobi finale will have a moment that fans won’t want to miss. After promoting the Canadian tour for Obi-Wan Kenobi, Cannobbio revealed that she has seen the finale and that Deborah Chow “nailed it” when it came to ending the series:

Yes. One of my favorite moments in all of SW happens in the finale. Deborah Chow nailed it. Yes. One of my favorite moments in all of SW happens in the finale. Deborah Chow nailed it. — Tracy Cannobbio (@Tcann13) June 21, 2022 Related: Hayden Christensen Reveals Insane Weight Gain For ‘Star Wars’ Return

The Obi-Wan Kenobi finale is reported to be around 90 minutes long meaning that fans might want to grab some more snacks before sitting down to watch the episode since it will be closer to a traditional runtime of a Star Wars movie rather than the average 40-minute Disney+ episode.

The final duel between Obi-Wan and Vader may have had some details already spoiled in the marketing, but fans are still eager to see the two duel since Kathleen Kennedy did promise that fans will get to see the “rematch of the century” between Vader and Kenobi.

The moment Cannobbio is referring could be the rumored scene between Obi-Wan and Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn. Fans have been waiting for Kenobi to finally talk to his old master after spending several episodes unable to reach him. In Legends and the Comics, Kenobi is able to commune with his master and talk about the past and what he could’ve done differently.

Qui-Gon normally reassures Obi-Wan that Anakin’s downfall isn’t his fault and allows Kenobi to not fully blame himself. While Star Wars hasn’t shown Qui-Gon’s force ghost in live-action, it feels like the moment between Kenobi and Qui-Gon would definitely be one of the more memorable Star Wars scenes of all time.

More on Obi-Wan Kenobi

Here’s an official description of the new Star Wars Story:

The series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The new Star Wars limited series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, with Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.