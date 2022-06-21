Disney Shockingly Spoils Kenobi’s “Rematch of the Century” With Vader

Disney+ Hotstar has shockingly revealed the planet where Obi-Wan and Vader will fight in the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale.

Fans are eager to see the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi with the promise of another duel between Vader and Kenobi seeming imminent. The reported runtime for the finale is 90 minutes and this would make sense due to the number of things expected to happen in the series.

One thing fans weren’t expecting was for Disney to spoil the location for the upcoming duel. Disney+ Hotstar, the account ran for India’s version of Disney+ used some fan art to promote the finale showing Vader and Kenobi on the lava planet once again:

Here’s the fan art of the final duel between Vader and Kenobi:

With this in mind, it does seem like the two will face off on Mustafar since Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s first concept art around their duel had the two also on Mustafar:

While this will be amazing to watch, it’s hard to know why Kenobi will end up on Mustafar. Perhaps the Jedi Master will take Leia to safety and travel back to where it all started on Mustafar to confront Vader on the planet that left the two as enemies rather than brothers.

Kathleen Kennedy promises that this will be the “rematch of the century” so fans will have to judge if the finale truly lives up to the hype that the series has created. While fans liked the last duel between Vader and Kenobi, it was obvious that the Jedi was not as powerful as he will be in the finale which is why Vader won so easily.

More on Obi-Wan Kenobi

Here’s an official description of the new Star Wars Story:

The series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Are you excited for the final duel to take place on Mustafar? Let us know what you think!

The new Star Wars limited series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, with Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.