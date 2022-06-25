Disney Guests Call Out “Disrespectful,” “Upsetting” Park Behavior

As the overwhelming fear that surrounded the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic has died down thanks to widespread vaccinations and overall lower case numbers, it might seem that things are back to business as usual at Walt Disney World Resort.

After all, face mask mandates have been lifted, new rides and attractions are taking shape — including the Moana-inspired Journey of Water at EPCOT — character meet and greets are returning in droves, and summer crowds are back at all of Disney World’s theme parks.

However, COVID-19 isn’t gone and, recently, one Guest contracted the novel coronavirus during a Walt Disney World Resort vacation. The Guest decided to cancel their trip, even though it was already in progress, and alert Disney officials regarding their positive COVID-19 test.

Disney was ultimately commended for their handling of the situation, refunding the Guest’s DVC points and providing the family with Park tickets that are good through 2025.

In the same Reddit thread where this situation was discussed, however, many Guests called out others’ “disrespectful” behavior in Disney Parks amid the continued spread of COVID-19.

One recent Disney World Guest wrote:

We got back in May and 3/4 of us tested positive a few days later. Somehow the baby is the only one that didn't. So so many people were coughing horribly without even attempting to cover their mouth. So disrespectful and upsetting.

Another Disney fan posted:

I went in January and somehow made it through without catching Omicron(but it finally got me two weeks ago), masked the whole time and touched as little as possible. BUT the number of people, children and adults I saw eating in line and proceed to LICK THEIR FINGERS then not wash or sanitize them made me want to burn the world down. After seeing this for the bazillionth time in line for Winnie the Pooh I turned to my mom and said "We are never going to get past Covid."

Other Guests pointed out that COVID is unlikely to ever completely disappear at this point, likening it to a virus like influenza, and noting that Disney Parks have always been a bastion, of sorts, for germs:

To be realistic people were doing this [not washing hands, etc.] also before covid so this isn't really anything new. You always had a pretty good chance of catching something at Disney.

Disney World offers detailed Guest experience updates for a pandemic-era world on its official website:

As we have done since reopening, we’ve been very intentional and gradual in our approach to our COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Based on recent trends and regulatory guidance, Walt Disney World Resort will be making adjustments to these measures, which may continue to change at any time without notice. We encourage people to get vaccinated. Some images shown throughout this website may not represent current operational guidelines.

What do you think about Disney Guest behavior in regard to hand sanitizing and stopping the spread of germs?

