Guest Willingly Creates Potential Accident at Massive Theme Park

Enjoying the different dining offerings, entertainment, roller coasters, and attractions at any theme Park is a fun experience for the entire family. Whether it be Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, Busch Gardens, SeaWorld, LEGOLAND, or any other, theme Parks are some of the most popular destinations worldwide.

When visiting a theme Park, Guests are expected to comply with a set of rules and regulations, which may be slightly different for every theme Park, but often mention prohibited items, forbidden activities, and the general behavior expected from Guests visiting the Parks.

Recently, one Guest willingly created a potentially hazardous situation while experiencing a roller coaster. Redditor u/intamin_fanboy posted a video where he can be seen during the initial part of a roller coaster with the restrains nowhere near his body. The video is captioned “Thoosies: STAPLED,” referring to a term used by extremist roller coaster enthusiasts when the restrains on a roller coaster are too tight, taking away some of the air time Guests experience while riding a roller coaster.

The original poster commented the roller coaster in question is Patriot at the Castles N Coasters Park in Phoenix, Arizona. According to the Castles N Coasters website, Patriot Roller Coaster is an exciting and challenging roller coaster designed to thrill riders of all ages. Whether Guests are avid coaster experts or timid first-time riders, surely they’ll enjoy the fun and excitement of this coaster.

While this behavior is entirely unacceptable, the original poster mentions that ride operatives “didn’t care” and let him go on the attraction anyways. Fellow Redditors were concerned over the attitude of ride operatives, but the original poster gave no further explanation on the subject.

We can neither confirm nor deny why this Guest was allowed to ride the attraction after engaging in dangerous behavior and cannot speak for the ride operatives’ attitude. Castles N Coasters have not released any official statements regarding this subject.

We advise our readers to be aware of the different rules and regulations set out by theme Parks during their visit, as breaking them could result in an accident, being kicked off property, banned for life, or in some instances, being arrested.

More on Castles N Coasters

Located in Phoenix, Arizona, Castles N Coasters has attractions for everyone, from thrill-seeking adventurers to the family’s youngest members! The Park has a two-loop roller coaster, Desert Storm, an exhilarating water ride, Splashdown, and over a dozen attractions, including an 18-hole mini-golf course and a massive arcade.

