Guest Willingly Creates Potential Accident at Massive Theme Park

in Theme Parks

Posted on by Ed Aguila Leave a comment
Castles N Coasters desert storm

Credit: Castles N Coasters

Enjoying the different dining offerings, entertainment, roller coasters, and attractions at any theme Park is a fun experience for the entire family. Whether it be Disneyland ResortWalt Disney World ResortUniversal Studios HollywoodUniversal Orlando ResortBusch Gardens, SeaWorld, LEGOLAND, or any other, theme Parks are some of the most popular destinations worldwide.

Castles N Coasters splashdown
Credit: Castles N Coasters

When visiting a theme Park, Guests are expected to comply with a set of rules and regulations, which may be slightly different for every theme Park, but often mention prohibited items, forbidden activities, and the general behavior expected from Guests visiting the Parks.

Castles N Coasters desert storm
Credit: Castles N Coasters

Recently, one Guest willingly created a potentially hazardous situation while experiencing a roller coaster. Redditor u/intamin_fanboy posted a video where he can be seen during the initial part of a roller coaster with the restrains nowhere near his body. The video is captioned “Thoosies: STAPLED,” referring to a term used by extremist roller coaster enthusiasts when the restrains on a roller coaster are too tight, taking away some of the air time Guests experience while riding a roller coaster.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Thoosies: STAPLED (me today at castles n coasters, the ops didn’t care) from rollercoasterjerk

The original poster commented the roller coaster in question is Patriot at the Castles N Coasters Park in Phoenix, Arizona. According to the Castles N Coasters website, Patriot Roller Coaster is an exciting and challenging roller coaster designed to thrill riders of all ages.  Whether Guests are avid coaster experts or timid first-time riders, surely they’ll enjoy the fun and excitement of this coaster.

Castles N Coasters patriot
Credit: Castles N Coasters

While this behavior is entirely unacceptable, the original poster mentions that ride operatives “didn’t care” and let him go on the attraction anyways. Fellow Redditors were concerned over the attitude of ride operatives, but the original poster gave no further explanation on the subject.

Castles N Coasters magic carpets
Credit: Castles N Coasters

We can neither confirm nor deny why this Guest was allowed to ride the attraction after engaging in dangerous behavior and cannot speak for the ride operatives’ attitude. Castles N Coasters have not released any official statements regarding this subject.

We advise our readers to be aware of the different rules and regulations set out by theme Parks during their visit, as breaking them could result in an accident,  being kicked off propertybanned for life, or in some instances, being arrested.

More on Castles N Coasters

Located in Phoenix, Arizona, Castles N Coasters has attractions for everyone, from thrill-seeking adventurers to the family’s youngest members! The Park has a two-loop roller coaster, Desert Storm, an exhilarating water ride, Splashdown, and over a dozen attractions, including an 18-hole mini-golf course and a massive arcade.

Castles N Coasters arcade
Credit: Castles N Coasters

What do you think of this incident? Let us know in the comments below!

Be the first to comment!